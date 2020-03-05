FIFA 20: Philippe Coutinho the standout star in Spain-dominated FUT Team of the Week

The latest FUT Team of the Week contains four Spain players – but Philippe Coutinho is the highest-rated star available
FIFA 20 players building their Ultimate Team squads around Spaniards will be intrigued by the latest Team of the Week, with four selected in a starting XI that also includes Philippe Coutinho.
Dani Carvajal impressed in El Clasico at the weekend, with the Real Madrid right-back slotting into a defence in front of Crystal Palace’s Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Marcos Alonso is in the team after returning to form with Chelsea, the full-back scoring both goals as the Blues drew with Bournemouth.
The other Spaniard in the starting line-up is Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, while Ismaila Sarr takes a place on the bench after he stole the show in Watford’s shock 3-0 win over Liverpool, whose 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League ended abruptly at Vicarage Road.
Below, we have the entire squad.
players feature in the #TOTW starting XI!
Available in packs at 6PM UK
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 4, 2020
TEAM OF THE WEEK
GK: Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) – 82
RB: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 87
CB: Kostas Manolas (Roma) – 86
LB: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 84
RM: Calvin Stengs (AZ) – 84
CM: Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) – 87
LWB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – 86
LW: Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) – 89
LM: Fabian Orellana (Eibar) – 84
ST: Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) – 86
ST: Dario Benedetto (Marseille) – 84
Looks like I scored another worldie

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 3, 2020
SUBSTITUTES
GK: Predrag Rajkovic (Reims) – 79
LB: Marcal (Lyon) – 81
RM: Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – 82
CM: Teji Savanier (Montpellier) – 82
CF: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) – 83
ST: Nikola Kalinic (Roma) – 82
ST: Dieumerci Mbokani (Antwerp) – 82
André Gignac – @TigresOficial
Tuvo una actuación monumental contra Pumas, marcó tres goles. El tercero de ellos una joya que, seguramente, competirá por ser el mejor del Torneo #Clausura2020.

@CITEC_Futbol pic.twitter.com/fW3xgBxf8n
— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 4, 2020
RESERVES
RB: Matias Rodriguez (Deportes Nunoa) – 78
LM: Danny Blum (Bochum) – 78
ST: Klauss (LASK) – 77
GK: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs) – 75
LF: Max Burgess (Western United) – 73
First professional hat-trick for Danny #Blum– what a performance last week against @SV_Sandhausen from our top goal contributor this season!

— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) March 4, 2020