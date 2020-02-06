FIFA 20: Romelu Lukaku, Ciro Immobile lead from the front in latest FUT Team of the Week

After leading Inter and Lazio to weekend wins, Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile are included in the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week.

Serie A strikers Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile lead the line in FIFA Ultimate Team’s latest Team of the Week.

Lukaku and Immobile are two of the form front men in European football, and the duo have earned recognition following their latest goalscoring exploits.

Inter striker Lukaku grabbed both goals in a 2-0 away win at Udinese on Sunday.

And Immobile matched that haul as Lazio thrashed SPAL 5-1, the Italy international’s brace taking his 2019-20 league tally to 25 already.

The duo are far from the only big names in this week’s selection, however, with Roberto Firmino, Jadon Sancho and Hugo Lloris also among the new in-form cards.

Find the full squad below.

The attacking power of #TOTW 21 is ! Available in packs at 6PM UK pic.twitter.com/32kfGqaidt — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 5, 2020

TEAM OF THE WEEK

GK: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – 89

CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio/Juventus) – 87

LB: Alex Telles (Porto) – 87

CB: Yerry Mina (Everton) – 84

CM: Daniel Parejo (Valencia) – 88

RM: Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) – 88

CAM: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 87

CM: Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) – 86

CF: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 88

ST: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 90

ST: Romelu Lukaku (Inter) – 88

SUBSTITUTES

GK: Steve Mandanda (Marseille) – 83

CB: Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Dusseldorf) – 81

RM: Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) – 81

ST: Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) – 84

RW: Daniel Ginczek (Wolfsburg) – 82

ST: Kasper Dolberg (Nice) – 81

LW: Oussama Idrissi (AZ) – 81

Our @robsnodgrass7 is in TOTW21! With his 2 goals and 1 assist he has secured a spot #westhamesports #TOTW pic.twitter.com/yfEPhXlTVW — WestHamEsports (@WestHamEsports) February 5, 2020

RESERVES

CM: Alexandru Maxim (Gaziantep) – 79

CM: Alexandru Cicaldau (Universitatea Craiova) – 78

LM: Ahmet Engin (Duisburg) – 76

LM: Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) – 74

LW: Said Benrahma (Brentford) – 80