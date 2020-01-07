Manchester City star trolls FIFA 20 player who unpacked him instead of Kylian Mbappe on FUT

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte jokingly apologised to FIFA 20 player who thought he had unpacked Kylian Mbappe but ended up getting the centre-back in the end. The fan, who has the username @Castro1021, thought he had unpacked Mbappe in FUT but it was Laporte, who ultimately came out from the pack.

The Manchester City star took to Twitter to post his feeling on the video with the caption, ‘sorry for your loss bro.’ Here’s the tweet.

😂😂😂 sorry for you loss bro https://t.co/Q74qaf0QO2 — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) January 7, 2020

Laporte has recently returned to training after spending the majority of first half of the season on the sidelines. It won’t be long before the Frenchman is back to action for Pep Guardiola’s side, who have been thin at the back since his ouster due to an injury.

“It’s good [to have Laporte back in training],” said Guardiola ahead of City’s Carabao Cup semifinal encounter vs Manchester United. “Everyone apart from Leroy is training. Nico is back. We have an almost full squad. It’s good,” he added.