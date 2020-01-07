FIFA 20 Team of the Year announced; Cristiano Ronaldo excluded

On Monday, EA Sports officially announced the FIFA 20 Team of the Year. While heavyweights like Lionel Messi, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and so on made the cut, Piemonte Calcio* superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was shockingly omitted from the final XI.

The FIFA 20 Team of the Year is as follows (country and club in brackets):

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool).

Full-backs: Andrew Robertson (Scotland, Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool).

Centre-backs: Virgil van Dijk (The Netherlands, Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (The Netherlands, Piemonte Calcio*).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (The Netherlands, Barcelona), N’Golo Kante (France, Chelsea), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City).

Wingers: Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona).

Centre-forward: Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint Germain).

As you can see, five Liverpool stars and two Barcelona stars have been included in the final XI. Other teams, namely Chelsea, Manchester City, Piemonte Calcio* and Paris Saint Germain have one player each in the FIFA 20 Team of the Year.

Among national teams, it is the Netherlands who have the most representation in the XI, with three players. The team also consists of two stars from France, while other teams, namely Brazil, Scotland, England, Belgium, Senegal and Argentina have one player each.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only noted absentee from the team – as the likes of Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah from Liverpool have also failed to make the cut. In fact, the FIFA 20 Team of the Year does not consist of a single Real Madrid player, as you can see above.

*Piemonte Calcio is the rebranded version of Serie A side Juventus – EA Sports does not have the official licence to use the club’s original name in FIFA 20.