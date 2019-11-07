Romelu Lukaku has earned an in-form FIFA Ultimate Team card and is joined by Matthijs de Ligt and Timo Werner, among others.
Romelu Lukaku’s two-goal showing for Inter at Bologna has earned him a place in the FUT Team of the Week, though Timo Werner’s inclusion is arguably the most deserved of this week’s selection.
Werner lit up the Bundesliga at the weekend with a hat-trick and a treble of assists in RB Leipzig’s 8-0 demolition of Mainz, having a hand in all but two of Leipzig’s goals in a remarkable win.
The Germany international became only the second player to be involved in six goals in a single Bundesliga match since detailed Opta data collection began in 2004-05 – the first being Claudio Pizarro with four goals and two assists in May 2013.
He is partnered in attack by Lukaku after his goals secured 2-1 comeback win on the road, while a forward-thinking back three includes Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt and Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker.
Below, we examine the entire squad that is set to be up for grabs online.
GK: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 86
RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 86
CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio/Juventus) – 86
LB: Alex Grimaldo (Benfica) – 85
LM: Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) – 84
CAM: Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao) – 84
CM: Luis Alberto (Lazio) – 86
LM: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) – 84
CAM: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 86
ST: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) – 85
ST: Romelu Lukaku (Inter) – 86
GK: Walter Benitez (Nice) – 83
CB: Chris Smalling (Roma) – 83
LB: Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors/Buenos Aires) – 82
RM: Fabian Orellana (Eibar) – 82
CAM: Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders) – 82
ST: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – 84
ST: Joao Pedro (Cagliari) – 81
CB: Harry Ashcroft (Finn Harps) – 69
ST: Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) – 80
CM: John Lundstram (Sheffield United) – 76
ST: Mohamed Buya Turay (Djurgardens) – 77
ST: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) – 71