Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in Barcelona’s 3-0 win at Eibar, earning himself a place in the stellar FUT Team of the Week line-up.

Antoine Griezmann scored his fourth goal in eight LaLiga appearances for Barcelona as the Spanish champions beat Eibar 3-0, and he leads the line in this week’s FIFA 20 FUT Team of the Week.

The France World Cup winner is joined by an all-star cast in this week’s line-up, including Paris Saint-Germain’s in-form winger Angel Di Maria.

After scoring twice in his side’s 4-1 victory at Nice in Ligue 1, Di Maria was in scintillating form as PSG beat Club Brugge 5-0 in the Champions League.

Not all of this week’s selection are competing towards the top of their respective domestic leagues, with Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure earning a place for his goal-scoring performance in the Premier League basement club’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Monaco are 14th in Ligue 1 and they will need more of the same from Wissam Ben Yedder if they are to turn their season around – he scored a brace in their 3-2 win over Rennes.

Find out who else made FIFA’s Ultimate Team line-up below.

#TOTW 6 includes Nainggolan as a RW ! Available in packs at 6PM UK. #FUT20 #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/CSaYutnrow — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 23, 2019

GK: Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne) – 86

CB: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) – 88

CB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – 84

CB: Yerry Mina (Everton) – 82

CM: Dani Parejo (Valencia) – 87

CAM: Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 84

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – 84

RW: Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) – 85

LW: Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – 90

RW: Angel Di Maria (PSG) – 87

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) – 85

5/5 – Wissam Ben Yedder has found the net in 5 consecutive leagues games (Ligue 1 + Liga) for the first time of his career. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/6JATU9RM9S — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 20, 2019

GK: Alfred Gomis (Dijon) – 81

CB: William Troost-Ekong (Udinese) – 81

CDM: Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) – 82

LM: Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) – 81

ST: Lautaro Martinez (Inter) – 84

ST: Angel (Getafe) – 82

LW: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – 81

Buzzing with the 3 points and goal today. Lovely day at Villa Park pic.twitter.com/t6YfAWvaNU — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) October 19, 2019

LM: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) – 79

LM: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) – 78

ST: Andreas Cornelius (Parma) – 80

ST: Daniel Candeias (Genclerbirligi) – 79

ST: Henok Goitom (AIK) – 78