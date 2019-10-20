5 players who deserve a rating downgrade in FIFA 20

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five players who deserve a rating downgrade in EA Sports FIFA 20.

1. Jesse Lingard (82)

Even a modest rating of 82 seems to much for Jesse Lingard at the moment, who has had a very poor 12 months of football. His game is admittedly more than just numbers but surely 0 goals and 0 assists in the whole of 2019 is inexcusable?

The new campaign has been no better as questions over his form and injuries continue for the United academy product while he has also been dropped from from Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Morever, his off-field antics and flashy lifestyle haven’t done him any favors either. Surely, a downgrade to 80 is on the cards?

2. Eden Hazard (91)



Brought in with the view that he would become the talisman that Madrid have craved since Ronaldo’s departure, Hazard’s form has led to more questions than answers. After injury led to the postponement of his debut, Hazard has managed only one goal for his new team since.

Zinedine Zidane has stuck by his signing but the crowd at the Bernabeu has been very unforgiving and are running out of patience with the 100 million man. Clearly lacking in form and fitness and nowhere near the level he was at in England, the winger isn’t doing justice to his 91 FIFA 20 overall at all and must be downgraded.

3. Thomas Muller (86)

Thomas Muller’s form has been on the wane for quite sometime and with the start of the new season, his dip in fortunes have become even more pronounced. Coach Niko Kovac publicly stated the forward wasn’t part of his plans earlier this season, although he was forced to retract his words later.

Joachim Low’s decision to unceremoniously drop him from the German team suddenly also seems justified now more than ever. When fallen heroes the likes of Alexis Sanchez are rated 82, Muller certainly shouldn’t be in with a rating of 86.

4. Nicolas Otamendi (83)

Woefully out of form, Nicolas Otamendi’s individual errors are one of the reasons Manchester City are trailing so far behind Liverpool at the minute. Kompany’s departure and injuries to John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have thrust the Argentine into the limelight as City’s only fit center-back and to say he has disappointed would be an understatement.

Otamendi played the a decisive role in the goals conceded as City lost 3-2 to Norwich and then 2-0 to Wolves – the latter defeat stretching the gap from Liverpool to 8 points. Definitely in line for a downgrade.

5. Ivan Rakitic (86)

Once untouchable, Ivan Rakitic’s stock has plummeted since Frenkie De Jong’s arrival. The Croatian has started just one match for Barcelona this season and is no longer the force of old. A fan favorite at the club, Rakitic’s fall from grace wouldn’t have been predicted even by the biggest of pessimists and is a difficult pill to swallow for the home support.

A January move is rumored to be on the cards but at 31, top clubs will be hesitant to come in for the midfielder. Thus, a rating of 86 does not at all seems justified for someone who has been languishing on the Camp Nou bench, with little to no resale value.