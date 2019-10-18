Franck Ribery trolls FIFA 20 for his poor facial features, PES 2020 responds on Twitter

Franck Ribery clearly isn’t happy with the work done by EA Sports on the latest FIFA 20 video game, and he wasn’t afraid to lay it all on the line on social media.

Ribery shared a rather shocking screenshot of his character in FIFA 20, and tagged EA Sports FIFA on Twitter, claiming he couldn’t even recognise who the player was.

The player was Ribery himself at Fiorentina, but you can definitely see what the former Bayern Munich man means. Take a look.

Played #FIFA20 with my kids not long ago. 🕹

Hey @EASPORTSFIFA…Who is this guy? 🤔🤨🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjCBjO4FOx — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) October 17, 2019

What’s more, rival gaming franchise Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) joined the debate and took the opportunity to get one over their bitter rivals, pointing out to Ribery that their game had better graphics and facial detailing.

Hey Franck! Do you know who this guy is? 😉 pic.twitter.com/f6HfiH8DZ9 — eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 17, 2019

While FIFA continues to sell like hot cakes around the world, PES has made a solid reputation for itself as an alternative, and fans and football players alike have begun making the permanent switch to the other side.

Perhaps incidents of players like Ribery sharing the disastrous representations of their characters can influence more to make the move.