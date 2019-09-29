5 highest rated Southeast Asian players in FIFA 20

EA Sports released FIFA 20 on 27 September and there have been plenty of discussions online on the player ratings. The game features several players from Southeast Asia and here are the five highest-rated players from the region in the latest edition of the popular game franchise.

#5 John-Patrick Strauß – 63

John-Patrick Strauß plays for 2.Bundesliga side FC Erzgebirge Aue after moving there from RB Leipzig in 2017. Strauß graduated from Leipzig’s now-famous youth setup but he did not make an appearance for the first team.

The 23-year-old midfielder was born in Germany to a German father and Filipino mother which is why he was able to represent the Philippines at the international level. He has been capped nine times at the senior level and scored against Guam in a World Cup qualification match.

Strauß’s rating remains unchanged from FIFA 19 but EA Sports has increased his potential from 70 to 71 in the latest game.

#4 Theerathon Bunmathan – 64

Theerathon Bunmathan is one of the more experienced players in the Thailand team. He has six goals for them in 62 appearances at the senior level since making his debut in 2010.

The 29-year-old is currently playing on loan for J1 League club Yokohama F. Marinos from Muangthong United F.C. Last year, he played alongside the likes of Andres Iniesta, Lukas Podolski and David Villa at Vissel Kobe.

The left-back had a rating of 65 in FIFA 19 but it has dropped to 64 this year. However, that’s still enough for him to make the top 5 on this list.

#3 Thitipan Puangchan – 65

Thailand’s Thitipan Puangchan is currently playing on loan at J1 League Club Oita Trinita from BG Pathum United. Oita Trinita earned promotion to the J1 League in 2018 after five years away and Puangchan has been a regular for the side that currently sits comfortably in the top half of the table.

The 26-year-old midfielder appears in the EA Sports FIFA series for the first time in his career this year and has been given an overall rating of 65 and he also has a potential of 69 on the career mode.

Thitipan has represented the Thailand national team in 33 games and has scored six times for them which includes a goal against the UAE at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

#2 Chanathip Songkrasin – 71

Chanathip Songkrasin spent a year and a half on loan at Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and scored nine times for the club during this period before his move was made permanent by the J1 League club ahead of the 2019 season.

The 25-year-old Thai attacking midfielder helped the Japanese club finish a record-high fourth in the league last season and was voted by his teammates as the team’s most valuable player of the season. He also became the first Southeast Asian player to be named in the J1 League Team of the Season at the end of the 2018 season.

Chanathip’s impressive season helped him earn a FIFA 20 rating of 71 which is a massive upgrade from his FIFA 19 overall rating of 66.

#1 Neil Etheridge – 75

Neil Etheridge tops this list once again and this year he has been given an upgrade after an impressive season for Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Etheridge was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season and did his best to try and help the Welsh club stay in the Premier League. The Philippines star even ended the season with more clean sheets than David de Gea, despite the Bluebirds being relegated at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to several Premier League clubs this summer following Cardiff’s relegation but he opted to stay with them to help them bounce back to the top-flight immediately.