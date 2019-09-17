Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin FIFA 20 rating revealed, skill stats better than Lionel Messi

Thailand and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo star Chanathip Songkrasin’s FIFA 20 ratings have been revealed and the 25-year-old has been handed better Skill Moves ratings than Lionel Messi.

EA Sport’s latest edition of their FIFA series, FIFA 20 is set for a worldwide release on 24th September but ratings of all the superstars in the game have started to come out gradually. EA released the list of Top 100 rated stars in the game last week with Barcelona talisman Leo Messi getting the highest ratings in the game.

Along with the superstars of the game, the ratings of lesser-known stars are also coming out slowly. According to the FUTHead website, Chanathip has been handed a 71-rated card in the game and has a 5-star Skill Rating as well, which is same as Cristiano Ronaldo and better than Messi.

The Thailand attacker has a great overall pace rating of 85, while his dribbling is the second-highest rated attribute at 76. The 25-year-old’s passing is rated at 66 and shooting at 64, with three-star weak foot ratings.

Chanathip’s ratings are sure to excite his fans, who must be eagerly waiting for FIFA 20 to come out soon.