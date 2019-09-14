5 players who are not happy with their FIFA 20 ratings

The FIFA 20 ratings have got the all the players talking – and how! FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the reactions from the pros on their ratings in the game.

1. Jadon Sancho

Why pass when you have 90 dribbling 🤷‍♂️😂 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 9, 2019

I think both could be 90 🤷🏽‍♂️ a bit harsh — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) September 9, 2019

Your face on the card says it all 😂 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 9, 2019

Given an overall of 84 in the latest edition of the game, Jadon Sancho wasn’t impressed on seeing his passing was rated a meagre 77 on the game. The Dortmund youngster immediately tweeted EA Sports – “77 passing?!”, to which they cheekily replied, “Why pass when you have 90 dribbling”, in a reference to his dribbling statistic, rated 90.

For a player who managed 19 assists in all competitions last season, 77 passing is certainly something worth questioning!

2. Gabriel Jesus

Famously described by Pep Guardiola as the ‘best pressing forward in the world’, Gabriel Jesus was unsurprisingly left fuming when shown his defensive ratings – 39. “If it’s me. Come on EA FIFA, you have to be joking.”, Jesus was translated as saying.

An overall rating of 82 too left the striker frustrated, as he refused to come to terms with the statistics set out for him.

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

88 Gen !!! 😂 Im ok with that 🤷🏽‍♂️but you guys from #EA should explain me something’s that I don’t understand !! what’s your thoughts on my fifa 20 rating card guys?! pic.twitter.com/hRWCVv54VQ — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 10, 2019

Highly rated in the game with an overall of 88, Aubameyang’s reaction was one of frustration, instead tweeting for his fans to have their say on his rating card, later retweeting some of the replies which called out for him to be awarded higher ratings.

“88 Gen !!! Im ok with that. But you guys from #EA should explain me something’s that I don’t understand !! what’s your thoughts on my fifa 20 rating card guys?!”

4. Eric Dier

A player who has fallen down the charts, Eric Dier was horrified on his ratings in the latest edition. In a candid chat with fellow player Davison Sanchez on Spurs TV, the England international’s worst fears came true.

“I know mine’s (speed) going to be disrespectful – I know they’re going to disrespect my speed. I think people have a false perception of my speed. If yours is 74, I’m not looking forward to mine. My pace is 54 and my dribbling is 65 – it makes no sense.” – said Dier, clearly not amused by his ratings.

5. Rhian Brewster

Mission failed, we’ll get em next time 👀 pic.twitter.com/HaOZnNcBQf — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) September 10, 2019

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster was left red-faced after his prediction turned out completely wrong.

“That 60 shooting will be 85 by next season. Believe that!”, he had tweeted last season, only for him to realize he got a measly +2 upgrade to 62 when this year’s ratings were revealed.

Not the one to be deterred, the youngster took it in his stride with a sporting reply, “Mission failed, we’ll get em next time.”