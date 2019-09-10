FIFA 20 ratings: 6 stars who have received the biggest downgrade

On 9 September, EA Sports released the rating of the 100-highest rated players in FIFA 20 as part of the build-up to the game’s release later this month. Several superstars received a massive downgrade this year and some even fell out of this year’s Top 100.

#6. Gonzalo Higuain – 88 to at least 85 (Minimum -3)

In FIFA 18, Gonzalo Higuain was the tenth highest-rated player in the game with an overall rating of 90. In FIFA 19, his overall rating dropped to 88 but he was still in the top 40. In FIFA 20, the Argentine has dropped out of the Top 100.

Since Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is ranked 100 in the latest Top 100 list has an overall rating of 85, the maximum possible overall rating for Higuain is 85 which means his overall rating has dropped by at least three.

The Argentine spent the first half of the 2018/19 season on loan at AC Milan and scored only eight times in 22 appearances. He joined Chelsea for the second half of the season and he could only find the back of the net five times for the Blues in 18 appearances.

#5. Gianluigi Buffon – 88 to at least 85 (Minimum -3)

In the summer of 2018, Gianluigi Buffon joined PSG after 17 years with Juventus. However, he flopped at the Parisian club and played just 25 games all season.

Age has finally caught up with the 41-year-old goalkeeper and he was culpable for PSG’s Champions League exit last season. This summer, he returned to Juventus as a backup to Wojciech Szczęsny.

Like Higuain, Buffon had an initial overall rating of 88 in FIFA 19 and he too has dropped out of the Top 100 this year. The maximum overall he can get is 85 but he will most probably have an even lower rating in FIFA 20.

#4. Gareth Bale – 88 to at least 85 (Minimum -3)

Gareth Bale has scored 104 goals in only 234 games for Real Madrid and he scored the winning goal in two Champions League final and also scored in the shootout in a third final. However, he has struggled with injuries and lacked playing time under Zinedine Zidane last season

The Welshman scored 21 goals in 39 games in 2017/18 season but last season, he scored only 14 goals in 42 appearances and just eight in 29 La Liga appearances. The 30-year-old was expected to leave Real Madrid this summer, but Zidane opted to keep him and he has started the current season brightly.

Bale also dropped out of the Top 100 this year after holding an 88 overall in FIFA 19. So, he too can have a maximum possible rating of 85 in FIFA 20.

#3. James Rodriguez – 88 to 85 (-3)

There are twelve Real Madrid players in this year’s Top 100 list and nine of them have received a rating downgrade. Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal received an upgrade while Eden Hazard retained last year’s rating.

James’ overall rating in FIFA 19 was 88 but it has been brought down significantly this season despite a decent season for Bayern Munich. However, it’s hard to argue that the Colombian didn’t deserve such a massive downgrade.

The 28-year-old is back at Real Madrid this season and he’ll be hoping to play a big role for the club to reclaim his lost honour.

#2. Marcelo – 88 to 85 (-3)

Marcelo was the highest-rated left-back in FIFA 19 but in FIFA 20, he has not only lost the top spot but also received one of the biggest downgrades among players in the Top 100.

The Brazilian was a key member of the Real Madrid side up until the end of the 2017/18 season but last season, he was no longer the undisputed choice at left-back and was left out for several big matches in favour of the young Sergio Reguilón.

The 2019/20 season could be Marcelo’s last season with Real Madrid as the club has spent a significant sum to sign the much younger Ferland Mendy this summer as a potential long-term successor to the Brazilian.

#1. Isco – 89 to 86 (-3)

In FIFA 19, Isco had an overall rating of 89 and arguably, he didn’t deserve such a high rating. Nevertheless, EA Sports has done by bringing his overall rating down to 86 in FIFA 20.

The Spaniard was a favourite of Zinedine Zidane but last season under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, he found playing time hard to come by and was even left out of the matchday squad on several instances even though he was fit and available for selection.

Zidane is back at Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see how frequently Isco plays this season since the Los Blancos have strengthened the squad in the summer.