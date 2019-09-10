WATCH: Manchester City star fumes at EA Sports for his FIFA 20 rating

The EA Sports FIFA 20 ratings are finally here, and as usual there are plenty of talking points. While the gaming franchise has been largely consistent this time around, some players still aren’t quite satisfied with what they have.

Manchester City took to Twitter and revealed the reactions of their star names Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus, when the duo was presented with their FIFA 20 cards and ratings. The reaction? A little bit peculiar…

The entire video was shared on YouTube, and the Brazilian pair have to guess the FIFA 20 ratings of their fellow teammates in Sky Blue, and the clip makes for some interesting viewing.

Perhaps the best part comes in the beginning itself, when Gabriel Jesus seemingly fumes at EA Sports for awarding him a poor score in defence (39).

“If it’s me. Come on EA FIFA you have to be joking,” Jesus is translated as saying.

As it turns out, it was Jesus, who has an overall rating of 82 in the game, and the striker didn’t quite seem impressed with what was put on the table for him.