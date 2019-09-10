FIFA 20: 5 highest rated midfielders

The FIFA 20 ratings are out! FOX Sports Asia taking a look at the top 5 midfielders in the game according to the latest reveal by EA.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91

Rather unsurprisingly, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne features as the top rated midfielder in the latest edition of the game. Despite an injury-ridden season last year, De Bruyne came back into the side to make an impact towards the latter part of the campaign. He has also begun the current season in a rich vein of form, having already notched up 5 assists and 1 goal in 4 matches for his club. Truth be told, it’s hard to find anyone better at the moment.

2. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90

Ballon d’Or incumbent Luka Modric comes in second with an overall of 90, and his inclusion does raise some eyebrows. The Croatian had one of his worst seasons as Real faltered in all major competitions and his influence waned. His legacy however, at least in the game looks to have endured and remains at a high.

3. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – 89

Mr. Consistent for both club and country, N’Golo Kante coming in third is certainly well deserved. Chelsea’s topsy-turvy season, one in which his own role changed significantly, ended with a trophy and Kante remains ever so crucial for his club. An injury has restricted him in recent months but expect the mild-mannered assassin to come roaring back.

4. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) – 89

Sergio Busquets is one of those players that seems to have been around forever. Brought into the Barcelona team by Pep Guardiola, he has remained a constant ever since and added yet another La Liga trophy to his cabinet last season. Like Kante, an epitome of consistency and rightly rated as one of the games best midfielders with an overall of 89.

5. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 88

The German international, like Modric, endured a horror season at club level. However, along with the likes of Benzema, Kroos is one of the players who escaped with their reputations intact. He recently signed a long-term contract and seems set to continue as the lynchpin for club and country in the years to come.