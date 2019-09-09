Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi reclaims top spot in FIFA 20 rankings

The FIFA 20 Player ratings are out and needless to say, the biggest talking point is definitely Lionel Messi’s rise to the top. The Barcelona superstar ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s domination that lasted three years, with his new overall rating of 94.

Messi has an overall rating of 94, while Ronaldo finished second with an overall rating of 93. Check out the other ratings right here:

Meanwhile, fans of the Juventus superstar are definitely not pleased with Messi’s rise to the top. Many of them have taken to Twitter to protest at the sudden change in rankings, while the Barcelona star’s fans replied with jokes and trolls.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

FIFA are clearly salty they lost Juve lol — Mahmoud (@Mahmoud_SFC) September 9, 2019

CR7 should be 95 — DJ PAPAH 🎧 (@DJPAPAH) September 9, 2019

Messi 🐐 always on top pic.twitter.com/u1saQFyykG — messi 🐐 (@leomessi_stan) September 9, 2019

Ronaldo and his fanboys crying right now pic.twitter.com/W8c71lsBbm — messi 🐐 (@leomessi_stan) September 9, 2019

Incoming 16 year old Ronaldo fanboys pic.twitter.com/DgJ6kRaGb2 — messi 🐐 (@leomessi_stan) September 9, 2019

Lmao Messi is overrated. Ronaldo has actually won trophies and gets a lower rating than Messi — Vlaad (@Vlaad___) September 9, 2019

#FIFA20 are bitter because Juventus signed an exclusive deal with #PES. They gave Messi a better rating because he was bullied VS Catar and Venezuela🤣🤣

Messi really has a marketing machine working for him🤢 — Zapatini L'Avvocato (@jgrilo777) September 9, 2019

Cristiano Penaldo Ronaldo Forever in Lionel Messi's Shadow, Let That Sink in — Alphyza (@AlphyAli3) September 9, 2019

Hello Ronaldo's Fan Boys 💪🏽 — Himal Dangal 🤙🏽🇳🇵 (@himal_dangal) September 9, 2019

Messi 🤩. You guys finally woke up — Abdul (@T_ianty) September 9, 2019

King Messi is back on top — parker (@parkerleeevans) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, take a look at the TOP 10 players, along with their overall rating, right below:

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) – 94 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus*) – 93 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint Germain) – 92 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 91 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91 Jan Oblak(Atletico Madrid) – 91 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90 Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) – 90

FIFA 20 is set to be released on September 27, with special versions coming out three days earlier. A demo containing limited features will also be revealed to the fans soon.

*Juventus will not feature in FIFA 20 as EA Sports no longer have their rights. Cristiano Ronaldo and all the remaining Juventus stars will be present in the Serie A team named “Piemonte Calcio” exclusively in FIFA 20.