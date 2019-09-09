FIFA 20 |

Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi reclaims top spot in FIFA 20 rankings

The FIFA 20 Player ratings are out and needless to say, the biggest talking point is definitely Lionel Messi’s rise to the top. The Barcelona superstar ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s domination that lasted three years, with his new overall rating of 94.

Messi has an overall rating of 94, while Ronaldo finished second with an overall rating of 93. Check out the other ratings right here:

Meanwhile, fans of the Juventus superstar are definitely not pleased with Messi’s rise to the top. Many of them have taken to Twitter to protest at the sudden change in rankings, while the Barcelona star’s fans replied with jokes and trolls.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Meanwhile, take a look at the TOP 10 players, along with their overall rating, right below:

  1. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) – 94
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus*) – 93
  3. Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint Germain) – 92
  4. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 91
  5. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91
  6. Jan Oblak(Atletico Madrid) – 91
  7. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90
  8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90
  9. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90
  10. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) – 90

FIFA 20 is set to be released on September 27, with special versions coming out three days earlier. A demo containing limited features will also be revealed to the fans soon.

*Juventus will not feature in FIFA 20 as EA Sports no longer have their rights. Cristiano Ronaldo and all the remaining Juventus stars will be present in the Serie A team named “Piemonte Calcio” exclusively in FIFA 20.

