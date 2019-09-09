BREAKING: FIFA 20 Ratings revealed, Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to reclaim top spot

The FIFA 20 build-up is in full swing! On September 27, EA Sports will drop the latest jewel in the crown for the general public, equipped with new features. To start the countdown, the virtual game has just revealed the ratings of the in-game version of the players and there are some surprises!

The FIFA 20 hype train has left the station! The latest reveal adds to the excitement as fans wait for the official game to be released later this month.

After revealing all of their latest features, FIFA 20 has now revealed the in-game ratings of some of the best players, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

Take a look at the TOP 10 players, along with their overall rating, right below:

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) – 94 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus*) – 93 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint Germain) – 92 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 91 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91 Jan Oblak(Atletico Madrid) – 91 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90 Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) – 90

As you can see, Lionel Messi has claimed his position at the top of the table once again. He ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-year domination at the top of FIFA rankings, with a stellar display for Barcelona in the 2018-19 season.

FIFA 20 is set to be released on September 27, with special versions coming out three days earlier. A demo containing limited features will also be revealed to the fans soon.

(Image Credits: EA Sports FIFA)

*Juventus will not feature in FIFA 20 as EA Sports no longer have their rights. Cristiano Ronaldo and all the remaining Juventus stars will be present in the Serie A team named “Piemonte Calcio” exclusively in FIFA 20.