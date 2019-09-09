FIFA 20 is just around the corner! By the end of September, EA Sports will release to the public their latest incarnation of the popular gaming franchise – FIFA. And the hype has started building, with the player ratings for the new addition set to be fully revealed. That said, four Real Madrid stars’ ratings have gone public.

EA Sports have revealed the FIFA 20 ratings of four Real Madrid players via a short teaser. The four players in question – Rodrygo, Nacho Fernandez, Vinicius Jr, and Lucas Vazquez – are seen taking part in one of the ‘skill games’ from the FIFA franchise, along with their ratings reveal.

Watch the full video below, courtesy of Real Madrid Facebook page:

FIFA 2020 Ratings! | Real Madrid ⚽🎮📊 Ready for the #FIFARatings! The lads showing off their passing skills with The F2! ⚽🎮📊 ¡Preparados para los #FIFARatings! ¡Los jugadores mostraron su técnica de pase con The F2! Posted by Real Madrid C.F. on Saturday, September 7, 2019

First-team regulars Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez have been given higher ratings than their younger counterparts, with the former sealing an overall of ’82’ while the latter ’81’.

In comparison, the two Brazil starlets are both rated below the eighty-mark, with Vinicius claiming a ’79’ overall while newcomer Rodrygo bagging a ’76’. However, the pair do beat their more experienced teammates in some individual factors such as pace.

Meanwhile, the full FIFA 20 ratings reveal is set to take place on September 9, with the game scheduled to be released on September 27.