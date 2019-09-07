The official FIFA 20 player ratings will be revealed on 9 September and there are 12 Real Madrid players in the Top 100 including five of their six midfielders. However, many players from the club will get a downgrade in the latest edition after a poor 2018/19 season.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois – 90 to 88

Thibaut Courtois was signed as a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas but the Belgian endured a difficult debut season at Real Madrid. He’s one of 12 goalkeepers in the Top 100 this year but his rating won’t be as high as in FIFA 19.

Alphonse Areola – 81 to 81

Alphonse Areola joined Real Madrid on loan this summer after Keylor Navas moved in the opposite direction. The Frenchman will most likely retain his previous rating.

Defenders

Sergio Ramos – 91 to 89

Sergio Ramos was the highest-rated defender in FIFA 19 but he because of a combination of his poor performances last season and his age, Ramos will get a rating downgrade.

Raphael Varane – 86 to 86

Varane is one of the defenders in the Top 100 highest-rated players in FIFA 20 and because of his age and immense potential, he will retain last year’s rating.

Eder Militao – 75 to 81

Eder Militao had a 75 rated right-back card in FIFA 19. He predominantly played as a centre-back for Porto last season and was immense for them. This will reflect in his rating this year.

Nacho – 83 to 82

Nacho has been the utility man in the Real Madrid defence for many years but his FIFA 19 rating of 83 was quite high and more than what Harry Maguire of Joel Matip had for instance. There is no reason for him to retain last year’s rating and he should get a downgrade.

Dani Carvajal – 84 to 84

Dani Carvajal is one of four Real Madrid defenders in the top 100 this year and he wasn’t in the top 100 last year. Carvajal had an average season last time around so it’s unlikely that he will get a rating boost but because he is in the Top 100, there is a small chance that EA has given him an 85 rating.

Alvaro Odriozola – 80 to 80

The promising 23-year-old Spaniard spent his first season at Real Madrid as a backup and he will retain last year’s rating.

Marcelo – 88 to 85

Marcelo was the highest-rated left-back in the game last year but the 2018/19 season was a disastrous one for the Brazilian as he lost his place in the starting XI.

Ferland Mendy – 77 to 81

Real Madrid spent a hefty sum to sign Ferland Mendy this summer as a potential long-term replacement for Marcelo. The 24-year-old’s rating will be boosted after an impressive season in which he was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

Midfielders

Luka Modric – 91 to 90

Luka Modric was the highest-rated midfielder in FIFA 19 after a campaign that earned him many individual honours including the Ballon d’Or. However, he too had a tough 2018/19 season and his age will also play a part in his FIFA 20 rating.

Toni Kroos – 90 to 88

Toni Kroos was the tenth highest-rated player in FIFA 19 after playing a key role in Real Madrid’s Champions League success. However, he was quite poor for both club and country last season. He scored one goal for Real Madrid across all competitions and none in the La Liga.

Casemiro – 88 to 87

Casemiro didn’t have a great season with Real Madrid but he did play a key role in Brazil’s Copa America success. However, a slight rating downgrade is warranted.

Isco – 89 to 86

Isco was a favourite of Zinedine Zidane but last season, he was in and out of the team under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. His 89 rating in FIFA 19 was quite high and that’s bound to come down drastically this year.

James Rodriguez – 88 to 86

James Rodriguez was at Bayern Munich on loan last season and he helped them win the Bundesliga. However, he only played 28 games for them and the club opted against making his loan permanent. The Colombian’s 88 rating from last year is sure to come down.

Federico Valverde – 73 to 75

The highly-rated 21-year-old Uruguayan featured 25 times for Real Madrid last season and impressed in several games. His breakthrough season with the club will give him a slight rating boost.

Forwards

Eden Hazard – 91 to 91

Eden Hazard was arguably one of the best players in the world last season and he helped Chelsea win the Europa League. He will retain last season’s rating and it was confirmed in FIFA 20’s latest Player Rating video – The Bunker (Check 1:40 of the video).

Karim Benzema – 84 to 87

The 2018/19 season was a tough one for Real Madrid but it was a brilliant one for Karim Benzema as he scored 30 goals in only 52 games for the club. He doesn’t have to play a secondary role at the club following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gareth Bale – 88 to 85

Last season was a tough one for Gareth Bale as he struggled with injuries and was not prefered by Zinedine Zidane. Although the 30-year-old has started the current season brightly, last season’s performance and lack of playing time will affect his rating severely.

Luka Jovic – 75 to 83

Luka Jovic’s rating is another one that was confirmed from the FIFA 20 player rating video. He deserves the new rating after scoring 25 times in only 40 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marco Asensio – 85 to 83

Asensio was one of the players in last year’s Top 100 but he doesn’t feature in the Top 100 this year. A rating downgrade is warranted after scoring just one goal in 30 La Liga appearances last season.

Lucas Vazquez – 83 to 81

Lucas Vazquez is someone Zidane adores and plays quite often but an 83 rating was far too high for a player who has never hit double figures in any season across all competitions.

Mariano Diaz – 80 to 78

Mariano Diaz took Cristiano Ronaldo’s number seven kit last season but he played only 19 games and scored four goals. The club wanted to offload him this summer but they weren’t able to because the player was not willing to take a wage cut to join a new club.

Vinicius Junior – 77 to 80

Vinicius made his FIFA debut last year and he started with a 77 rating. He was in excellent form in the second half of the season before an injury ended his season prematurely. Nevertheless, the promise he showed will give him a rating upgrade.

Rodrygo Goes – 75

Rodrygo will feature in the FIFA series for the first time in FIFA 20 and the 18-year-old should get a reasonable 75 rating.

Brahim Diaz – 69 to 71

Last season was Brahim Diaz’s breakthrough season and he scored three goals in 15 games for Real Madrid and Manchester City combined.