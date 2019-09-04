Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 20 ratings leaked; highest-rated player revealed

By the end of this month, EA Sports will release the highly-anticipate game FIFA 20 to the general public. As is the case every year, fans are eagerly awaiting the game to come out in order to play as their favourite football players and teams. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two such players, and their ratings have now been leaked!

With the much-awaited FIFA 20 set to be released later this month, the player ratings have started to surface. As a result, fans are all asking the same question: Who will be the highest-rated star in-game?

The answer, apparently, is Lionel Messi! As per Twitter use FUT20News, the Argentine football player will pip arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the highest-rated FIFA player for this particular edition of the game. Messi will be rated ’94’ overall, one point above Ronaldo who will be rated ’93’.

All NEW 85+ #FIFA20 Cards Messi 94

Ronaldo 93

Neymar 92

KDB 91

Salah 90

Alisson 90

VVD 90

De Gea 89

Sterling 88

Eriksen 88

Handanovic 88

Pogba 88

Lloris 88

Casemiro 87

Fernandinho 87

Marquinhos 86

Bernardo 86

Firmino 86

Di Maria 86

Coutinho 86

Sandro 85

Robertson 85

De Ligt 85 — Fifa 20 News (@FUT20News) September 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the leaks further reveal that Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Alisson will all be put in the ‘above ninety’ bracket. Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard will be rated ’91’ each, one above the Liverpool triplet.

David de Gea will be Manchester United’s highest-rated player in-game, boasting an overall rating of ’89’ while Paul Pogba will follow closely with ’88’.

FIFA 20 will be released on September 27 with special editions being released three days earlier.