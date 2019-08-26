Predicted FIFA 20 player ratings for Manchester United

Goalkeepers

David de Gea – 91 to 89

David de Gea was the highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 19 and also the joint fourth-highest rated player in the game. However, his form fell off a cliff last season and he could only keep seven clean sheets in the Premier League. He’s sure to get a downgrade in the upcoming edition.

Sergio Romero – 80 to 79

The Argentine hardly featured for United last season but because of his age, he might get a slight downgrade.

Lee Grant – 74 to 73

The third choice goalkeeper might retain last year’s rating but because he’s 36, he could get a downgrade.

Defenders

Harry Maguire – 82 to 83

Harry Maguire’s credentials rose last season when he was with Leicester City and United made him the most expensive defender in the world this summer. He will get a slight upgrade this year but his rating won’t even put him in the Top 20 defenders in the game.

Victor Lindelöf – 79 to 81

Lindelof was one of the most consistent players for United last year and it was shocking that all of United’s senior centre-backs had a better rating than him in FIFA 19.

The Swede will get a decent upgrade which should be enough to give him a better rating than many of his club mates in his position.

Eric Bailly – 82 to 80

It’s a shame that Eric Bailly doesn’t play more often for United because when he’s fit, he’s an outstanding defender. His fitness issues and lack of playing time will affect his rating.

Phil Jones – 80 to 78

He was once rated highly in real life and FIFA but injuries and inconsistent performance have reduced him to an internet joke in recent years.

Chris Smalling – 81 to 79

The same description as Jones except that he wasn’t highly rated in real life even by Manchester United fans.

Marcos Rojo – 80 to 78

Rojo is another player who was given a rating he didn’t deserve last year and like Bailly, he hasn’t played enough because of injuries. He may not even be at the club when the transfer window closes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 76 to 81

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will get a massive rating boost in FIFA 20 and that’s because he didn’t play for United last season. He was one of the best right-backs in the league last season and his rating in the game will reflect that.

Diogo Dalot 74 to 76

The young defender did enough to warm himself to the United fans last season. A slight rating boost is warranted.

Luke Shaw – 78 to 80

Like Lindelof, Shaw also impressed at back last season. He was the club’s Players’ player of the year and he’s sure to get an upgrade in FIFA 20.

Ashley Young – 80 to 78

The winger turned fullback hasn’t aged well. This could be his final season for United or maybe even in the Premier League.

Matteo Darmian – 76 to 75

Darmian is another player who rarely features for the club. Surprisingly, he’s still a United player. He is expected to be downgraded in the next edition of FIFA.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah – 74 to 72

He was highly rated a couple of years ago but has failed to impress on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham in the last two years.

Axel Tuanzebe – 73 to 74

The United academy product had a good season for Aston Villa but he’s not going to play a lot for the club this season.

Midfielders

Paul Pogba – 88 to 88

He had good goals and assists return last season and was even named in the PFA Team of the Year. That should help him retain his previous rating but he needs to be more consistent to get an upgrade.

Nemanja Matic – 86 to 83

The Serb was once the best defensive midfielder in the league but he too didn’t have a great season in 2018/19 and now finds himself behind Scott McTominay in the pecking order.

Fred – 82 to 81

The Brazilian’s first season in the Premier League was forgettable and that’s going to show in his rating.

Scott McTominay – 71 to 75

The Scott was one of the most improved players for the club last year and he should get a significant upgrade in FIFA 20.

Jesse Lingard – 82 to 81

Lingard is simply not good enough if United want to get back into the Champions League. It’s shocking that the club’s managers keep persisting with him. A ratings downgrade seems in store for the Englishman.

Juan Mata – 83 to 81

The Mata of Chelsea is now a distant memory. He has been reduced to a squad player at United and given his age, he’s sure to get a downgrade.

Andreas Pereira – 78 to 78

He didn’t do much wrong nor did he put in match-winning performances. However, because is still young, he will retain his previous rating.

Angel Gomes – 66 to 66

The highly-rated youngster is yet to breakthrough into the first team. So, he’ll most likely keep his previous rating.

Forwards

Anthony Martial – 83 to 83

He scored 12 goals last season and has two goals in three games this season but that’s not enough to give him an upgrade.

Marcus Rashford – 81 to 82

Last season, he hit double figures for goals in the Premier League for the first time. He might get a slight upgrade this year.

Alexis Sanchez – 87 to 84

The Chilean was one of the best players in the world a couple of years ago but he has been a massive flop at United and will get a big downgrade this year.

Daniel James – 59 to 70

Daniel James had a breakthrough season last year with Swansea which prompted United to sign him. He has already scored twice in three games for his new club. A huge rating boost is expected.

Mason Greenwood – 66 to 68

Greenwood is highly rated in the football fraternity and he could enjoy a breakthrough season in 2019/20. He too is likely to be upgraded in FIFA 20.

Tahith Chong – 65 to 66

Chong is another promising youngster on the cusp of a breakthrough season after impressing at the U-23 level. A slight upgrade could be in store for the youngster.