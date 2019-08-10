Here’s what Juventus, aka Piemonte Calcio, will look like on FIFA 20

EA Sports’ popular gaming franchise, FIFA, was handed a massive blow when rivals PES took the rights to Juventus away from them. As a result, FIFA 20 lost the privilege to use the Bianconeri’s badge, new kits, stadium, and name, replacing the latter with Piemonte Calcio. And here’s what they will look like in-game.

Juventus will receive a new identity to be a part of EA Sports’ next entry in the FIFA franchise – FIFA 20. The Bianconeri cut ties with the popular video game to join hands with rivals Pro Evolution Soccer and will be exclusively available in PES 20.

And so Juventus will turn into ‘Piemonte Calcio’ in the latest edition of FIFA, with the Italian giants having an entirely different badge and colour scheme.

Here are the first images of Piemonte Calcio in-game:

The image below also shows how Juventus, aka Piemonte Calcio, players will be displayed in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Despite losing the license, FIFA will not lose the rights to players playing for Juventus. In essence, while the Italian giants won’t be represented by the correct name, kit, badge, or stadium, they will have the correct players playing for them.

The game will launch on September 29, 2019, although the special editions will be available for early access.