BREAKING: FIFA 20 Ultimate edition cover star revealed; Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed

Game developer EA Sports just announced that former Real Madrid superstar and currently their manager, Zinedine Zidane will be their new cover star for the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 20, the latest version of the iconic FIFA game franchise.

Check out the announcement post made by EA Sports FIFA on Twitter, right here:

The one, the only, Zizou 🤩 🙌 On the cover of the #FIFA20 Ultimate Edition and in #FUT20 as an ICON 💪 Pre-Order the Ultimate Edition by August 5 to get a guaranteed #OTW player -> https://t.co/kNhJMf0Pmv pic.twitter.com/DNbkzNQxHT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 30, 2019

Earlier, EA Sports had announced that Real Madrid’s new signing and former Chelsea star Eden Hazard will be the cover star for FIFA 20 Standard Edition, while Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk will grace the cover of FIFA 20 Champions Edition.

And now, it looks like Zidane has finally gotten the recognition he deserves, after winning the 2002 Champions League with Real Madrid and the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France.

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s snub from the FIFA 20 cover, the Juventus star was probably replaced because the Bianconeri signed a new deal with e-football Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) which prevents any of Juventus’ players, kits or stadiums from being a part of the game.

Meanwhile, the FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition is priced at £89.99 of the game entitles you to: