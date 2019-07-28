EA Sports reveal first icon player for FIFA 20

The much-anticipated launch of FIFA 20 is still two months away, but that does not mean that developers EA Sports will hold back on details. Very recently, they announced their cover stars for FIFA 20 and now, they have revealed that Italian legend Andrea Pirlo will be an icon player in the game.

Check out the tweet posted by EA Sports FIFA, right below:

Maestro, L’Architetto, Il Metronomo, Il Professore, Mozart 🙌🙌🙌@Pirlo_official will be an ICON in #FUT20. Full feature reveal on 31.7 pic.twitter.com/Ggv30JuZde — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 27, 2019

The tweet reads thus: “Maestro, L’Architetto, Il Metronomo, Il Professore, Mozart! @Pirlo_official will be an ICON in #FUT20. Full feature-reveal on 31 July.”

As you can see, EA Sports have also announced that they will be making the full feature-reveal of FIFA 20 on 31 July.

Speaking about Pirlo, the Italian legend played for several teams through his career – Inter Milan, A.C. Milan and Juventus being the biggest of them. During the final few years of his career, he played for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club New York City FC. Overall, he made 524 appearances, finishing his career with 55 goals and 97 assists.

But his biggest achievement of all will definitely be the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where he played a major role as Italy lifted the coveted trophy for the first time in decades. He also reached the finals of the 2012 UEFA EURO Cup.