BREAKING: Real Madrid, Liverpool stars replace Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 20 cover

EA Sports have revealed two of the cover stars for their upcoming edition of the famous FIFA series – FIFA 20. Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk replace Cristiano Ronaldo on the cover.

The Juventus talisman was on the cover last year but was replaced by Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Paulo Dybala midway after rape allegations against him resurfaced. Moreover, this season Juventus have signed a deal with e-football Pro Evolution Soccer and thus Ronaldo will, most probably, not be on the cover of FIFA 20.

While Hazard will be on the cover of Standard Edition of the game, Champions League winner and strong Ballon d’Or contender Van Dijk will be on the Champions Edition. The cover star for the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 20 is yet to be revealed.