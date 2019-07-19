WATCH: FIFA 20 official gameplay released

EA Sports released the official gameplay of the upcoming edition of their famous FIFA series. FIFA 20 will release on 27th September with multiple new gameplay features.

The new features include a modified set-piece taking option where users can set their target and add dip, curl etc. to it while shooting. “Pick your target and time it right from the spot. Add curl, dip, or knuckle to free kicks. A new aiming mechanic gives you more creativity from dead balls,” EA website states.

On top of it, strafe dribbling, controlled tackling and composed finishing have been added to the new features as well which would give the users a whole new experience. There have been modifications made to off the ball play and AI defending as well.

Moreover, football-informed motion which deals with how realistically the ball is used in the game and new shot trajectories are a part of the new gameplay as well. Watch the full Gameplay Trailer of the upcoming game right here!