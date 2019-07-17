EA lose almost £700 Million after Juventus FIFA 20 snub

EA Sports’ FIFA is one of the most popular virtual game in the world. Its latest edition, FIFA 20, has already managed to build quite the hype, months before the official release. However, the company itself has lost a fortune after losing the rights to Juventus.

Over the years, EA Sports’ FIFA has built a considerable fanbase, partially due to the fact that they own the rights of almost every club on the face of the earth. As compared, its competitor Pro Evolution Soccer has struggled due to the lack of naming rights. However, as it happens, the latter has managed to land a massive blow on the former, by stealing away Juventus’ rights from under their noses.

As a result, Juventus will now appear as ‘Piemonte Calcio’ in FIFA 20, the latest edition of the world-famous video game. While FIFA will still retain the rights of the players contracted to the club, they won’t be able to display their original name or kits.

This, in turn, has handed a massive financial loss to EA, with the company sliding down by 3.28 per cent on the stock market, as per CNBC. The monetary value of this devaluation resulted in the company losing £660 Million.