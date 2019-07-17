Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus to be renamed in FIFA 20 after signing exclusive deal with PES

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will not retain their name in FIFA 20 after they signed an exclusive deal with Pro Evolution Soccer.

It would mean that Juventus will be called ‘Piemonte Calcio’ in the game. The player names and likeness, however, will all be retained.

This is a major call for the Serie A champions, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo decked out in Juventus colours was the face of FIFA 19. However, following rape allegations against him from Kathryn Mayorga that resurfaced, EA Sports dropped the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in favour of ‘celebrating other talent.’

Perhaps, that was also a factor in Juventus consummating their deal with PES.

A statement from the club on their new deal read as follows:

“The new and exciting partnership with Konami will see the eFootball PES series have exclusive use of Juventus intellectual property within console football video games, including the team name, the crest, and official kits.

“In addition, the development team has been granted in-depth access to the players themselves, via full-body 3D scan, in order to recreate their likeliness in the game as accurately as possible.”

The club’s CFO Giorgio Ricci also provided his thoughts on the partnership.

“We are particularly proud of the partnership signed with Konami. This agreement sees two global football and entertainment icons, PES and Juventus partnering together for the next three years.

“And it will allow us to easier identify with our younger fans, as well as increase our appeal to both sports fans and those of e-sports.”

