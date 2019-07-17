Juventus to be called Piemonte Calcio on FIFA 20 due to PES deal

EA Sports has confirmed Juventus will appear as an unofficial club called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20 due to their Pro Evolution Soccer deal.

Juventus will be known as Piemonte Calcio on FIFA 20 due to the Italian’s club’s new exclusive partnership with Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), EA Sports has confirmed.

The Old Lady jersey was used on the front cover of FIFA 19 with Cristiano Ronaldo, but Konami now have use of official trademarks and intellectual property for the new PES game.

Instead, a club called Piemonte Calcio shall be created in their place on FIFA, using a custom badge and kits across all game modes.

The fictious club will, however, still include Juve’s real-world players in FIFA 20 and FIFA Ultimate Team

We are delighted to reveal our brand new EXCLUSIVE Partnership with #eFootballPES2020 and @officialpes! Create some magic moments with the stars of our team in the ONLY football video game you can this year #JUVxPES https://t.co/l4TZC41oEp pic.twitter.com/98UApa5iNg — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2019

EA Sports’ loss is a result of PES’ gain, with the game striking an exclusive “long-term” deal with Juve that will see the club’s players recreated via a “full-body 3D scan in order to recreate their likeness in the game as accurately as possible”.

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, the next edition’s official title, will also boast a link-up with Barcelona, whose players have featured on the covers of the past three PES titles, albeit the deal with the Blaugrana is not exclusive.

That’s right, #eFootballPES2020 will be the ONLY console football video game you can play as a fully licensed @Juventusfcen team in their glorious Allianz Stadium Home Ground. #JUVxPES pic.twitter.com/ayfmjDyuux — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) July 16, 2019

Among the other PES “partnered clubs” that will be fully licensed – though not exclusive – in the game are: Manchester United, Arsenal, River Plate, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich, Flamengo, Sao Paulo, Corinthians, Vasco Da Gama and Colo Colo.

The full #eFootballPES2020 DEMO team lineup is now confirmed, with @juventusfcen being the final club revealed. You’ll be able to take Juventus to the pitch via the demo on July 30th, along with all these other teams. pic.twitter.com/jTaW2sqP2J — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) July 16, 2019

It is not all bad news for EA Sports, however.

Champions League winners Liverpool have struck a “long-term” deal of their own with the FIFA developers, who will become the Reds’ “official football simulation game partner”.