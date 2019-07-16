Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus to have a new name in FIFA 20

Juventus have announced the signing of an exclusive deal with Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer, which is now known as eFootball PES. This means that the team won’t be available to play with on EA Sports FIFA 20.

“The new and exciting partnership with Konami will see the eFootball PES series have exclusive use of Juventus intellectual property within console football video games, including the team name, the crest, and official kits,” a statement on Juventus’ website read.

This meant that the EA Sports FIFA 20 would have to do without Juventus’s stadium, name and the crest in their game. And they were quick to announce the side’s new name. In a statement released by EA, it was revealed that Juventus will be called Piemonte Calcio.

“Piemonte Calcio will be a new playable team in FIFA 20 with a custom badge and kit throughout Kick-Off, Career Mode, and EA SPORTS VOLTA Football. Piemonte Calcio players’ Chemistry within FIFA 20 Ultimate Team is unaffected by these changes,” the EA Statement read.

The gaming giants also confirmed that real-world players, not customized, will be there in the team. Thus Cristiano Ronaldo fans can play with their favourite superstar in FIFA 20.

“Real-world players, including authentic names and faces, will be used in the Piemonte Calcio squad throughout FIFA 20 and FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The Piemonte Calcio squad’s player ratings will be updated based off of their real-world performances,” the statement confirmed.