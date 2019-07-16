Juventus won’t be on FIFA 20 after signing deal with PES, what happens to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Serie A giants Juventus have signed am exclusive partnership deal with Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer. This means that they won’t be on the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 20.

The game, which will now be known as eFootball PES 2020, “will be the only console video game that will feature the club’s name, crest and stadium.” The fans of EA Sports FIFA will have to do without the club’s stadium and a stock stadium will be added in its place.

The crest and name of the club won’t be available on FIFA 20 as well and the name will be replaced by Piemonte Calcio. This also means that Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer be on the cover of the EA Sports’ game.

So…Piemonte Calcio replaces Juventus in FIFA 20 then! Will still have real life players, just custom badges and kits?https://t.co/FzcEi7jTFL pic.twitter.com/jadGgAy4n5 — 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 (@FUTWIZ) July 16, 2019

The Juventus players, however, will be in the game. Thus Ronaldo fans can still play with the Portuguese talisman on FIFA 20 just that he won’t be representing Juventus but the customized team called Piemonte Calcio.

“Real-world players, including authentic names and faces, will be used in the Piemonte Calcio squad throughout FIFA 20 and FIFA 20 Ultimate Team,” EA Sports said in a statement.