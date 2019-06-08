FIFA 20: EA Sports unleash new FIFA Street adaptation with VOLTA Football

The moment gaming and football fans were waiting for is finally here! EA Sports has revealed its latest trailer for the upcoming FIFA 20 game, and it includes a bit of a surprise for fans.

It had been contemplated for a while now, what all exactly would be included in the trailer for FIFA 20, but that conjecture has been put to rest thanks to the latest reveal by EA Sports.

The popular gaming franchise has come up with a lot for fans to look forward to, and one particular aspect of the trailer clearly stands out above the rest. FIFA Street is back!

Well, with a different name and feel of course. They are calling it “VOLTA Football” this time around, and it is certainly in keeping with the cryptic teaser they released just a while ago.

The teaser had fans guessing, and several fan theories came up, with “The Vault” being the most relevant. A throwback to the FIFA Street days where fans could pretty much do what they wanted, and that feel is certainly back this time around.

How effective will this new adaptation of Street be? Only time will tell.