WATCH: First full trailer for EA Sports FIFA 20 revealed

American game developers Electronic Arts (EA) have revealed their first-look trailer for EA Sports FIFA 20, the latest version of their FIFA gaming franchise.

On June 6, EA Sports released a cryptic first-look teaser on their latest game while also revealing that the full trailer will be released two days later. The developers stayed true to their word as they lifted the lid on the latest version of their hit football game by releasing the first trailer at 9:00 pm SGT (6:30 pm IST), on June 8.

Watch the full trailer for EA Sports FIFA 20, right here:

Later on the same day (June 8), EA Sports will also be revealing the first look at the full game via their gaming conference EA Play. The first-look segment on FIFA 20 is expected to begin at 7:00 pm UK time (10:00 pm SGT).

The official release of FIFA 20 has been scheduled for September 27, 2019 – almost exactly a year after EA Sports released its most recent version of the game, FIFA 19.

Meanwhile, EA are also set to provide updates on several new and ongoing titles at their one-day long conference – EA Play. Some of the titles to be explored are Apex Legends, Battlefield V, The Sims, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.