FIFA 20 release date announced, ahead of full game reveal

EA Sports dropped the first look at FIFA 20 on June 6, 2019, before revealing that the full game will be announced two days later. And the game developers have now further fueled the hype, by declaring the worldwide release date for the popular franchise.

After dropping the first teaser for FIFA 20, the latest edition in the widely popular FIFA franchise, EA Sports have now announced the release date. In their latest short video, the game developers used commentary and live-action stills to build up the hype towards the full game reveal, before announcing that it will be launched on September 27, 2019.

The stadium is anywhere. Full #FIFA20 reveal tomorrow at 3pm UK 👀 Subscribe to EA SPORTS FIFA on YouTube to see it first: https://t.co/RRsUn909Wu pic.twitter.com/twTKgLv95N — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 7, 2019

The date falls in line with the previous editions of the virtual football franchise, most of which have been launched during the last week of September. However, the FIFA 20 demo and special editions are expected to be launched before the release date.

EA Sports, FIFA’s developing company, will also reveal the first look at the full game tomorrow, June 8, via their gaming conference EA Play. The FIFA 20 segment will begin at 3 PM UK time (10 PM SGT). Meanwhile, the conference will also see EA showcase several new and ongoing gaming titles, such as Madden NFL, The Sims, Battlefield V, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

(Image credits: EA Sports FIFA, Twitter)