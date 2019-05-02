Reports: FIFA 20 release date revealed

FIFPlay reports that the eagerly anticipated latest iteration of the FIFA game, FIFA 20, will be released worldwide on 27th September 2019.

The report states that the release date across different regions – North America (US, Canada), Europe, Singapore and Rest of the World – will all be on September 27 later this year.

ZONE / ACCESS RELEASE DATE North America (US, Canada) September 27, 2019 – (Not confirmed) Europe September 27, 2019 – (Not confirmed) Singapore September 27, 2019 – (Not confirmed) Rest of the World September 27, 2019 – (Not confirmed) Early Access (By pre-order) September 24, 2019 – (Not confirmed)

The game will be released across all the usual gaming platforms – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows (PC) and Nintendo Switch – according to the report.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the FIFA 20 game after FIFA 19 – with its numerous glitches – didn’t exactly live up to expectations. It is also expected that the game may feature a footballer that has never been on FIFA covers before.

It is also worth noting that a poll conducted on FIFPlay to find out which star must appear on the cover of the game had Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min in the lead – ahead of even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, there has been no official confirmation from EA regarding their choice. All we know now is that the game is expected to release in September this year.