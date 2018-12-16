TNC Predator wins 2018 WESG SEA Dota 2 Finals

Filipino team TNC Predator came out on top in the 2018 World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) Southeast Asian (SEA) Dota 2 Finals after defeating the Malaysian squad WarriorsGaming.Unity.

TNC were dominant throughout the tournament and that show of force continued in the finals, where they quickly swept the best-of-three series.

TNC will take home $7,500 as well as one of the spots for SEA in the 2018 WESG Global Finals, which features an $890 thousand prize pool. This will signal the Filipino team’s return to the global tournament after they won the 2016 WESG Global Finals.

TNC competed in the SEA Finals with Ryo “ryOyr” Hasegawa standing in for offlaner Carlo “Kuku” Palad, who has taken a personal leave from the team. Kuku’s leave came after he was banned by Valve from participating in the Chongqing Major.

TNC will not be the only team representing SEA in the Global Finals, as the top 4 teams in the SEA Finals will also book a spot in the tournament.

The Filipino squad will be joined by the Malaysian runners-up, WarriorsGaming.Unity, as well as Myanmar team Veteran and BOOM ID from Indonesia. There will be a total of 24 teams from all over the world competing in the Global Finals.

The SEA Finals was held in the Quill City Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 2018 Global Finals, which has long been the world’s only Olympic-style Esports competition, will be held in March 2019 in China.

TNC Predator:

Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte

Armel “Armel” Tabios

Ryo “ryOyr” Hasegawa (stand-in)

Timothy “Tims” Randrup

Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr.