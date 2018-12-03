Valve tells TNC to compete in Chongqing Major with stand-in instead of Kuku

TNC Predator has released a new statement which said that Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation has told the team they may still compete in the Chongqing Major with a stand-in instead of Carlo “Kuku” Palad who was previously banned from attending the event.

The ban was imposed after Kuku used racist language aimed against Chinese players during a pub match. This followed an earlier incident when another Filipino player, Andrei “skem” Ong formerly of compLexity Gaming, also made a derogatory statement against an opposing Chinese team during a live match in the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament back in November.

READ MORE: Filipino Dota 2 players ‘skem’ and ‘Kuku’ banned from Chongqing Major for using racist language against Chinese players

According to TNC’s statement, Valve will impose no penalties on the team should they choose to compete with a stand-in. In most cases, a team would not receive the full amount of Dota Pro Circuit points they would win if a stand-in was with the team. TNC has stated that this was the only time that Valve had been in contact with them.

The team also said that SLTV, an esports production company based in Russia and the Western partners for the Major, has opened lines of communication to the Chinese production company IMBATV for the team.

“We have been trying to reach IMBATV through our friends from the Chinese community since it is our goal to have a sincere dialogue with them about the issue and to understand each other’s point of view,” TNC said in their statement.

The team noted that IMBATV has yet to directly contact them however. They were also told previously that the organizers “could not guarantee the safety” of Kuku should he attend the Chongqing Major.

TNC continued that they “would like to remind the community that we want to resolve this issue as sincerely and peacefully as possible.”

The team has already issued sanctions on Kuku for his actions, as he will be donating half of his winnings to an anti-racism organization.

“TNC and Kuku fully understand the gravity of the mistakes committed which is why we have exhausted every avenue to talk with all parties involved, especially the aggrieved,” TNC added.

While TNC is still waiting to make its decision, the Dota 2 community outside of China has expressed its support for Kuku and his team. Some of the caster and analyst talents for the Major have announced that they will boycott the tournament in protest of the bans.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community. We do hope this could all be resolved the best possible way,” said TNC.