Dota 2 |

Dota 2 casters to boycott Chongqing Major over tournament’s unfair ban of Filipino player

Dota 2 casters have announced that they will be boycotting the upcoming Chongqing Major in China because they felt that the tournament has unfairly banned Filipino player Carlo “Kuku” Palad.

The ban was imposed after Kuku used racist language aimed against Chinese players during a pub match. This followed an earlier incident when another Filipino player, Andrei “skem” Ong formerly of compLexity Gaming, also made a derogatory statement against an opposing Chinese team during a live match in the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament back in November.

READ MORE: Filipino Dota 2 players ‘skem’ and ‘Kuku’ banned from Chongqing Major for using racist language against Chinese players

In light of the situation, some casters and talent have announced that they will be boycotting not only the Chongqing Major, but also The International 2019 (TI9), which will be held in Shanghai, China.

The first to announce his boycott was Grant “GranDGranT” Harris, a North American player-turned-caster.

Harris had long been a well-known personality and an insider in the North American professional Dota scene before getting his casting break only recently. Many have applauded his gesture, as he has put his casting career on the line in support of Kuku.

In response to Harris’ boycott, David “GodZ” Parker said that he will also not attend the tournament if the ban was coming from the Chinese government and not Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation.

Parker is one of the founders of the esports production company BeyondTheSummit, one of the most prolific Dota casters, and a fervent supporter of Southeast Asian Dota.

Henrik “AdmiralBulldog” Ahnberg has also announced that he will refrain from attending the Major, TI9, or any other event in China unless the ban was lifted or the Major’s inclusion in the Dota Pro Circuit is removed. 

AdmiralBulldog was a TI3 champion with Alliance and is currently a co-owner of the team, one of the biggest Dota 2 streamers on Twitch, and often hired as an analyst for Dota 2 tournaments.

The Chongqing Major seems to be facing a shortage of caster and analyst talents as a number of other big names will not be attending the tournament for other reasons.

The caster-host couple of Owen “ODPixel” Davies and Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden will not be attending the tournament because the latter will be having reconstructive surgery and the former will be helping with her recovery. 

The well-known esports host Paul “RedEye” Chaloner also said that he will decline to replace Sheever as host, if he is asked to, in support of the boycott.

The Chongqing Major organizers and Valve have yet to issue public statements on both the bans and the boycott of talents from the tournament.

Comments