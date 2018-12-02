Chongqing Major organizers say they ‘could not guarantee the safety’ of TNC’s Kuku if he attends despite ban

TNC Predator has issued a statement saying that the organizers of the upcoming Chongqing Major in China could not guarantee the safety of Carlo “Kuku” Palad should he attend the tournament despite being previously banned.

The ban was imposed after Kuku used racist language aimed against Chinese players during a pub match. This followed an earlier incident when another Filipino player, Andrei “skem” Ong formerly of compLexity Gaming, also made a derogatory statement against an opposing Chinese team during a live match in the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament back in November.

According to TNC, the Chongqing Major organizers also said that Kuku might not be able to enter China or that the city government might cancel the tournament should he attend.

Despite earlier reports which confirmed that Kuku has been banned from participating in the Major, the organizers assured TNC that Kuku or the team is not banned from attending the tournament.

Even so, many among the Dota community outside of China, especially the Philippines, have viewed the statement of the Major organizers as tantamount to a threat. Others view that the punishment imposed on Kuku has been too much for what he did.

In light of the situation, TNC has said that the organization is yet to decide on whether they will continue playing in the event.

The team booked a spot in the Major by winning the Southeast Asian Qualifier and has made Kuku make a donation to an anti-racism organization to make up for his actions.

Both the Chongqing Major organizers snd Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation have yet to issue public statements on the issue.