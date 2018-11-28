TNC’s Kuku issues apology, hopes for second chance and to play in Chongqing Major

In light of TNC Predator qualifying to the Chongqing Major despite a ban from him participating, Carlo “Kuku” Palad has issued a public apology on Twitter and hopes for a second chance and to still play in the tournament.

The ban was imposed after Kuku used racist language aimed against Chinese players during a pub match. This followed an earlier incident when another Filipino player, Andrei “skem” Ong formerly of compLexity Gaming, also made a derogatory statement against an opposing Chinese team during a live match in the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament earlier this month.

At around the same time that TNC released a statement regarding the sanctions to be imposed on him, Kuku took to Twitter to issue a public apology in Filipino.

Sorry talaga sa nagawa ko nung before KL major to the chinese community. Hanggang ngayon may impact pa din sa akin inside and outside of the game. Parati ko siyang iniisip. Sana magkaroon pa ako ng 2nd chance para ipakita na kaya kong maging mas mabuting example. — Kuku Palad (@kukudota) November 27, 2018

Tao lang din nagkakamali. Tanggap ko yung punishment na binigay sakin. No excuse talaga. Di ko dapat ginawa yun. Sobrang sorry. — Kuku Palad (@kukudota) November 27, 2018

TRANSLATION:

“I’m very sorry to the Chinese community for what I did back before the Kuala Lumpur Major.

Even now it still has an impact on me inside and outside the game. I always think about it. I hope to be given a second chance to show that I can become a better example.

I am just a human being that makes mistakes. I accept the punishment that was given to me.

There is really no excuse. I should not have done that. I am very sorry.

To all my fans, stop commenting the “c” word (a racist remark), you are not helping me. Thank you.”

For his actions, TNC fined Kuku of half of his winnings from the Kuala Lumpur Major, where the team placed 5th-6th and took home $80,000, as well as half of his winnings from either the Chongqing Major or the Bucharest Minor, depending on which is bigger.

Kuku will then donate his winnings to The International Movement Against All Forms of Discrimination and Racism (IMADR).

Kuku has served as the captain of TNC in the past and has long been one of the faces of the organization and of the Philippine Dota community. Many among the Dota 2 community both inside and outside of the Philippines hope that he would be given the chance to play in the Major, as such a drastic punishment has not been dealt to a player who committed a similar misdemeanor in the past.

Both the Chongqing Major organizers and Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation have yet to issue a statement in response as of the time of writing.