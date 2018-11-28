TNC qualifies for the Chongqing Major, Kuku to donate winnings to anti-racism foundation

TNC Predator has qualified for the upcoming Chongqing Major in China after defeating Mineski, 2-1, in the SEA Regional qualifiers. In light of the tournament organizers’ decision to ban Carlo “Kuku” Palad from participating in the tournament, the team has detailed their course of action in response to the incident.

The ban was imposed after Kuku used racist language aimed against Chinese players during a pub match. This followed an earlier incident when another Filipino player, Andrei “skem” Ong formerly of compLexity Gaming, also made a derogatory statement against an opposing Chinese team during a live match in the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament earlier this month.

In a statement by the team’s management, TNC detailed the sanctions that they have imposed on Kuku and their manager Paulo Sy, who had also been involved in the incident.

After Kuku made the racist remark on a pub match back in November 2, Sy escalated the issue by attempting to cover up what happened.

In line with a statement that was previously issued by the team, Kuku will be fined half of his winnings from the Kuala Lumpur Major, where the team placed 5th-6th and took home $80,000, and half of his winnings from either the Chongqing Major or the Bucharest Minor, depending on which is bigger.

The winnings will be donated to The International Movement Against All Forms of Discrimination and Racism (IMADR).

Sy will also be fined half of his one month’s salary and donate it to IMADR.

TNC believes that “these are necessary actions to educate and guide our players and people within the organization.”

Kuku has served as the captain of TNC in the past and has long been one of the faces of the organization and of the Philippine Dota community. The team continued that “this type of behavior is not acceptable especially since Kuku had full awareness of the current issue.”

According to TNC’s statement, the organization they will be donating to had already been decided when they gave their first statement and that IMADR was chosen considering the issue at hand.

“We wanted to give due diligence and find the right organization to donate to,” said TNC.

IMADR is an is an international non-profit, non-governmental human rights organization devoted to eliminating discrimination and racism, forging international solidarity among discriminated minorities and advancing the international human rights system.

“We at TNC strongly believe that proper values and competitive integrity should be displayed not just in the professional scene but outside of it as well. The players and people under our organization should reflect those values at all times. We are committed to guiding and educating our players towards that,” they added.

Both the Chongqing Major organizers and Dota 2 developer Valve Corporation have yet to issue a statement in response as of the time of writing.