Dota 2 community reacts to China banning players from participating in Major

The Dota 2 community outside of China has been in an uproar following a decision to ban two Filipino players from participating in the Chongqing Major after they made racist remarks against Chinese players.

While most did not contest that the reasoning for the ban, many prominent figures in the community are weary of the precedent the bans may set moving forward, especially considering that they were not officially sanctioned by Valve

Filipino Dota 2 players 'skem' and 'Kuku' banned from Chongqing Major for using racist language against Chinese players

Many professional players were upset by the bans, including Ninjas in Pyjamas captain Peter “ppd” Dager.

Former professional player for Alliance and widely-popular streamer Henrik “AdmiralBulldog” Ahnberg also expressed his apparent dismay over the bans and how they will impact The International 2019, which will be held in Shanghai, China.

 

TI9 will be the first iteration of Dota 2’s premier tournament that will be held in Asia. Previous TI’s have been held in Germany back in 2011, Seattle from 2012 to 2017, and Canada for this year’s edition. With the ongoing fiasco, many are weary that the integrity of the tournament may be jeopardized and have even suggested, albeit tongue-in-cheek, alternative venues, including AdmiralBulldog:

And another widely-popular streamer and former professional player, WehSing “SingSing” Yuen:

Many among the community are also wondering aloud why Valve has been hands-off with the issue, including host, analyst, and statistician Alan “Nahaz” Bester. This is made more intriguing by the fact that there have been similar cases in the past that did not end with a player being banned from a tournament, much less a Major.

Forward Gaming manager Jack Chen meanwhile said that things got to this point because it was mishandled early on.

Many are also calling for a more transparent discussion between the concerned parties and a reasonable resolution to the issue, including coach-turned-player of the TI8 champions OG Sebastien “Ceb” Diebs:

Filipino host Eri Neeman also called for understanding from and between all sides.

