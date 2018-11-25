Dota 2 community reacts to China banning players from participating in Major

The Dota 2 community outside of China has been in an uproar following a decision to ban two Filipino players from participating in the Chongqing Major after they made racist remarks against Chinese players.

While most did not contest that the reasoning for the ban, many prominent figures in the community are weary of the precedent the bans may set moving forward, especially considering that they were not officially sanctioned by Valve

READ MORE: Filipino Dota 2 players ‘skem’ and ‘Kuku’ banned from Chongqing Major for using racist language against Chinese players

Many professional players were upset by the bans, including Ninjas in Pyjamas captain Peter “ppd” Dager.

C'mon China…. What are you doing?? 🤦‍♂️ — Peter Dager (@Peterpandam) November 24, 2018

Former professional player for Alliance and widely-popular streamer Henrik “AdmiralBulldog” Ahnberg also expressed his apparent dismay over the bans and how they will impact The International 2019, which will be held in Shanghai, China.

move ti9 out of china — Henrik Ahnberg (@AdmiralBulldog) November 24, 2018

TI9 will be the first iteration of Dota 2’s premier tournament that will be held in Asia. Previous TI’s have been held in Germany back in 2011, Seattle from 2012 to 2017, and Canada for this year’s edition. With the ongoing fiasco, many are weary that the integrity of the tournament may be jeopardized and have even suggested, albeit tongue-in-cheek, alternative venues, including AdmiralBulldog:

cis or sea are the two regions that deserve a TI — Henrik Ahnberg (@AdmiralBulldog) November 24, 2018

And another widely-popular streamer and former professional player, WehSing “SingSing” Yuen:

Think the world is ready for the Amsterdam international. — Sing (@SingSing) November 24, 2018

Many among the community are also wondering aloud why Valve has been hands-off with the issue, including host, analyst, and statistician Alan “Nahaz” Bester. This is made more intriguing by the fact that there have been similar cases in the past that did not end with a player being banned from a tournament, much less a Major.

Of everything I have heard regarding all of this, I think it is Beef’s final sentence that both disturbs me most and is most symptomatic of the underlying problem(s) that got us to this point. https://t.co/vleIQNih0B — Nahaz (@NahazDota) November 24, 2018

Forward Gaming manager Jack Chen meanwhile said that things got to this point because it was mishandled early on.

thing is, even if a large portion of the western community feels this is unwarranted or disproportionate…it doesn't really matter if you want people to not care the way you don't and see things your way. this became its own beast because it was not handled the best way at first — Jack Chen (@KBBQDotA) November 24, 2018

Many are also calling for a more transparent discussion between the concerned parties and a reasonable resolution to the issue, including coach-turned-player of the TI8 champions OG Sebastien “Ceb” Diebs:

The point isn't about who's right or wrong & if they should be banned or not, the problem I see is how it's being handle by our community. We're making it bigger and fighting fire with fire instead of helping everyone calm down. They did a huge mistake, that is reprehensible 1/2 — 7ckngMad (@7ckngMadDOTA) November 24, 2018

First step is apologies and to make this an example for the future. Nevertheless the only topic now is the one of the punishment level and who's relevant to apply it. At the end of the day, it's valve's call. Ppl in china are offended and we can only respect that 2/2 — 7ckngMad (@7ckngMadDOTA) November 24, 2018

Filipino host Eri Neeman also called for understanding from and between all sides.