TNC Predator’s ‘Kuku’ to make a donation to the Chinese community to make up for racism incident

TNC Predator has issued a statement regarding Carlo “Kuku” Palad’s recent ban from participating in the upcoming Chongqing Major, saying that he will be making a donation to the Chinese community to make up for his actions.

The ban was imposed after Kuku used racist language aimed against Chinese players during a pub match. This followed an earlier incident when another Filipino player, Andrei “skem” Ong formerly of compLexity Gaming, also made a derogatory statement against an opposing Chinese team during a live match in the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, TNC Predator clarified that the ‘fine’ Kuku received for his actions involved having him donate 50% of his winnings from the Kuala Lumpur Major, where the team placed 5th-6th and took home $80,000, or from the upcoming Chongqing Major or Bucharest Minor tournaments should they qualify. If the team failed to qualify for the Chongqing Major however, Kuku will be streaming the event and will donate all of the revenue from that stream.

“It is our best interest to educate our players to own up on their mistakes, take full responsibility and correct their wrong actions,” said TNC.

The organization has not yet identified any particular organizations that they will be working with for the donations, continuing that they are looking for the right figures or organizations in the Chinese community to help.

“This is our commitment in teaching Kuku the lesson of his actions and turn his mistake to something meaningful and have a positive effect in the society,” TNC added.