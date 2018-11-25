Filipino Dota 2 players ‘skem’ and ‘Kuku’ banned from Chongqing Major for using racist language against Chinese players

Tensions are running high in the Dota 2 community as two Filipino players have been banned from participating in the upcoming Chongqing Major due to recent cases of them using racist language directed against the Chinese section of the community.

The two players, namely Andrei “skem” Ong formerly of compLexity Gaming (coL) and Carlo “Kuku” Palad of TNC Predator, have been under fire from the Chinese community due to their actions. Skem first made the racist remarks during a live match against a Chinese team in the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament, while Kuku made the same remark in a pub match some time later.

Tweets from prominent figures in the community, including Team Secret manager Matthew “Cyborgmatt” Bailey, confirmed what were initially rumors that the two aforementioned players have been banned from the Major. He also revealed that the ban can be extended up to The International 2019 which will be held in Shanghai, China.

It's not a rumor. Skemberlu and Kuku are both banned from attending the Chongqing Major. Col and TNC were both contacted prior to the event and were asked if they wanted to kick the players. There is still a chance that this ban can be extended and block them from attending TI9. — Matthew Bailey (@Cyborgmatt) November 24, 2018

Against the wishes of many teams, the major is still scheduled to go ahead in Chongqing at this moment in time. The teams also believe that it would not be fair to punish TNC with DPC penalty points (-40% for a standin) if Kuku is refused entry into the country. — Matthew Bailey (@Cyborgmatt) November 24, 2018

To clarify: Skem was kicked before Col was asked to remove him from the roster. Col did however reach out to both Perfect World and Valve before making the decision to remove him from the roster. https://t.co/zkF1qdCuLp — Matthew Bailey (@Cyborgmatt) November 24, 2018

Forward Gaming manager Jack Chen also disclosed that the decision was made by the Chongqing municipal government, though the figures or organizations that made them do so are yet to be named.

it's not a rumor, the municipal government met to discuss after outrage and anger grew over what people in China felt was an inadequate or delayed response and reportedly came to the organizer saying: "this event cannot have these two players" — Jack Chen (@KBBQDotA) November 24, 2018

How the teams involved with the banned players will react remains to be seen. CoL has already removed skem from its active roster in order to facilitate his move to another team, while TNC Predator is seemingly going to continue playing in the Chongqing Major qualifiers with Kuku still in their roster.

While this is not the first time that there have been issues with the use of racist language by Dota 2 pro players, this is the first incident which necessitated a tournament ban against the players involved.

Dota 2 publisher Valve Corporation has already issued a statement regarding the recent issues, saying that they “expect all teams who participate in our tournaments to hold its players accountable, and be prepared to follow up with strong punishments when players represent Dota and its community poorly.”

However, it seems that Valve has steered clear of the Chongqing organizers’ decision to ban the both Skem and Kuku as revealed by a tweet from coL COO and General Manager Kyle Bautista.

This is false. Matt was confused. We were never asked by anyone – Valve or any Chinese representative – to kick Skem. We have had no contact from Valve, despite our attempts to reach out to them. https://t.co/jMIPr4ePoj — Kyle Bautista (@coL_Beef) November 24, 2018

As the Dota 2 community has already been divided and caught in an uproar since the issue started back in the DreamLeague tournament, the bans have only served to fan the flames further. Stay tuned for more information as this story unfolds.