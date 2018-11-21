Dota 2: 7.20 impressions on the Ability reworks

The Dota 2 7.20 update is finally out right after Kuala Lumpur Major, a 113-day interval since the last major update.

The latest patch features a lot of changes in the map, gameplay, items, and more importantly, Abilites.

Here are some insights on the Ability reworks of several Heroes.

Abaddon

Abaddon was picked thrice in the Kuala Lumpur Major, but only in the qualifiers. He won twice.

He was outclassed by other Heroes at the time primarily because of his mana issues, hindering him from spamming Aphotic Shield and Mist Coils. Sustain is important at the “return” of the dual-lane metagame, but he only relied on autoattacks.

With the latest update on Curse of Avernus, plus a small movespeed and Agility buff, Abbadon can now capitalize on his heavy dependence on autoattacks with a lane partner, who will both gain a huge attack speed boost. The enemy has a slim chance of retaliating while silenced and heavily slowed.

The Mist Coil projectile nerf can hinder support Abaddon from clutch saves, though the Level 25 Talent might be really useful in late game fights.

Ancient Apparition

The Ice Vortex boost in the past is similar to Faceless Void getting a huge movement speed boost inside Chronosphere, but Ancient Apparition’s is more of an unintentional feature that needs to be removed.

With most of his abilities heavily relying on him to be at the backlines of teamfights, the Chilling Touch rework is much needed. The little “burst” damage it now offers might be helpful in reaching the threshold of his Ice Blast’s Shatter effect.

Anti-Mage

Once dubbed as the “Anti-Fun” of the game, Anti-Mage can now be more annoying than ever.

By having his old Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade, which is essentially a combination of Linken’s Sphere and Lotus Orb, as a basic ability called Counterspell, Anti-Mage can now be more aggressive during the laning stage.

In conjunction with his Blink, whose range and cooldown can be both upgraded with his talents, Anti-Mage’s 3 second cooldown ability, which echoes the ultimate of Nomad from Heroes of Newerth, might now make him even more difficult to catch.

Bane

At the dawn of stat-based Heroes last Kuala Lumpur Major, Bane served as their “heavy” counter with his undispellable, base damage-reducing Enfeeble, where Manta Style or Black King Bar are useless, in conjunction with his spell piercing Fiend’s Grip.

The rework is now dispellable and reduces attack speed instead. To compensate for this, it also inflicts a negative status resistance, where debuffs last longer. It is no news that a sliver of a second can change everything in a teamfight.

Bane’s talents were also updated to match his new Enfeeble.

Beastmaster

Beastmaster’s Call of the Wild has been reworked many times in the past, because it is between being underwhelming and overpowered.

Now, the ability has two separate components again, where the reworked Boar has higher stats than the previous version. The reworked Hawk is now invisible again, which can be globally casted like Clockwerk’s Rocket Flare. The only difference is that it is uncontrollable once casted.

There is no longer an additional neutral creep spawned.

The extra Hawks talent is also changed into a cooldown reduction instead, because it might be overpowered.

Bloodseeker

There are instances where the Thirst bonus damage might be unexpectedly high because it scales with all enemy Heroes across the map. Now, it boosts attack speed instead, with respect to the new attack speed limit. The movement speed bonus was also buffed.

The Bloodrage unintentionally turns the tides of fights sometimes with the percentage-based amplification, and was turned into a constant 25 percent. Distance does not play a factor now in reducing this, like it previously did.

With a smaller boost from Bloodrage, it is just right for Bloodrite to receive a damage increase, which Bloodseeker mainly uses to clear creep waves.

Meanwhile, his Rupture was a powerful ability which essentially removes one Hero in a teamfight or guarantees a pickoff most of the time, and has to be tweaked. It now deals damage based on current health percentage and is no longer lethal. The duration, cooldown, and cast range were also tweaked on early levels.

At Level 20, Bloodseeker can now boost Rupture’s cast range, which enables him to immobilize those at the backlines during the late game.

Bounty Hunter

The reworked Jinada now involves dealing a flat damage and the capability to steal unreliable gold from the enemy. This can be detrimental for supports which already exhaust themselves buying detection against him. It can also be good in delaying the farm of core heroes. With his new Level 20 Talent that increases the stolen gold, he can perhaps stop buybacks.

Aside from being a totally new mechanic, Jinada now compels Bounty Hunter to constantly hit enemies instead of just scouting them and using Track and bouncing Shuriken Toss from the backlines. With this, the roaming support Bounty Hunter is seemingly dead now.

This is justified further by the updated Track, where Bounty Hunter gains critical hits against Tracked enemies. Allies no longer gain the movement speed except him, but the Track bonus gold’s area of effect is increased.

Brewmaster

Whether as a traditional offlaner, or an unorthodox support popularized by Clement “Puppey” Ivanov, his usual routine in teamfights is to use Thunder Clap among a group of enemies, use Primal Split, micro his units, and let his teammates finish the job. During the laning stage, he tends to debuff carries with Drunken Haze.

Brewmaster’s rework now focuses on a more dynamic playstyle. His Drunken Haze was replaced with Cinder Brew, a slow-incuding area of effect ability which introduces a new interesting mechanic: it lets the targets attack themselves in their drunken stupor. In addition, the alcohol they are drenched with is “flammable”; fire-based abilities from Primal Split Fire and other Heroes like Lina, Ogre, Batrider, among others, are able to refresh the duration and burn them.

His Drunken Brawler is now an active ability, where he gains high evasion and critical chance for a few seconds. The only catch is that his movement speed alters over the duration, as if he is “tipsy.” This reworked ability’s critical damage gets boosted by his Level 25 talent.

In addition, this means that an autoattacking Brewmaster is more viable now, since he can gain a 460 percent critical damage, in conjunction with his Level 20 attack speed talent. Maybe he is now the new and improved Phantom Assassin.

Centaur Warrunner

His Return is now renamed as Retaliate, which now “returns” a flat amount of damage higher than before, since it does not scale with his Strength attribute anymore. It now has a second effect, where he can store charges per received attack from an enemy Hero or tower. He may consume the charges to gain an increased attack percentage for a few seconds.

Meanwhile, Double Edge now has the Strength percentage component, allowing it to scale better in the late game. His talents are now updated to correspond to his reworked abilites as well.

With all these, a tanky carry Centaur Warrunner might now be viable, similar to Sven or Lifestealer.

Chaos Knight

Dubbed as “Casino Knight” in memes because of his chance-based abilities, Chaos Knight quite stoops down from such “casino” status which can be “unfair” for being high-risk and high-reward.

Now, his Chaos Strike constantly deals critical damage if it is off-cooldown, but it is the amount that is now “random.” Chaos Knight can still lifesteal off of it like before.

Reality Rift no longer reduces armor and pulls him and the target together on a random distance. Instead, the pull has a fixed value and reduces attack speed and movement speed.

Phantasm spawns a fixed number of Chaos Knights and do not have an extra anymore. Their damage and duration are rescaled, however.

Chen

The reworked Chen’s kit involves buffing his allied Hero’s stats, aside from just relying on his controlled units which can only be effective early to mid game.

Instead of his Penitence amplifying the damage taken by the target, Chen and other allies will gain attack speed in hitting the target instead.

Divine Favor now replaces Test of Faith. The new ability gives increased regeneration and healing on an ally, as well as bonus damage for a few seconds.

Chen’s Holy Persuasion, which was previously exclusive for controlling units, is now the old Recall ability of Keeper of the Light.

Clinkz

There were a lot of public games where Clinkz would just snowball out of control by using Death Pact, gaining high hit points and damage, Skeleton Walking, and catching enemies by surprise either on the lane or in the jungle. He just rinses and repeats this, which makes him infamous and “cancerous.”

The reworked Clinkz is more “glass cannon” and teamfight-oriented. Now, his Death Pact was replaced by Burning Army, a vector-targeted ability which spawns multiple Skeleton Archers that attack Heroes with Burning Spears every few seconds. It is like a crossover of the ultimates of League of Legends’s Azir and Dota 2’s Monkey King.

Each Skeleton Archer are killable in two hits, but the little it takes to eradicate them provides enough distraction for the main Clinkz to kill an attempting enemy.

Dark Seer

While he did not receive a huge rework like the other Heroes, his Surge’s new mechanics guarantees to have a significant impact in the game.

It now causes the target to be unslowable, a feature only accessible through Lycan’s Shapeshift in the past.

Furthermore, it now increases movement speed based on a percentage, allowing Heroes to surpass the 550 limit, and gives phased movement. This is a nod to Heroes of Newerth’s Blitz.

Dazzle

It is always a tough decision to use Weave offensively or defensively. Usually, one would not use it with an attempt to hit two birds with one stone, since it takes a few seconds for it to “kick in.” Instead, the inclination to use the ability is on allies way ahead, especially during a smoke gank or Roshan.

Weave is now replaced by Bad Juju, a passive that gives him cooldown reduction and a stacking armor reduction against enemies in an area whenever he uses his abilities. This is in conjunction with his fast cooldown Poison Touch and Shadow Wave, allowing Dazzle to become more aggressive now instead of the support that merely Shallow Graves and heals carries from the back.

Doom

Doom’s Devour was given a bit of attention this patch, where it allows him to consume another unit even while currently consuming one. He also gains extra regeneration for the count, which is now removed from Scorched Earth.

Neutral creeps that have a thousand hit points like the Satyr or Centaur take so long to consume but now, he only needs a maximum of 80 seconds to finish.

It can also be irksome when Doom tries to “reserve” Devour, due to the fear that he might get a new, undesired ability, especially from the smaller camps. This can potentially delay his item progression and waste his time. Now, he can toggle it off to prevent such case from happening.

While these small changes do not guarantee his immediate return in the meta, Doom pickers will certainly enjoy.

Earth Spirit

This Hero has been continuously reworked, if not nerfed, time and time again since his inclusion in the game.

The effects of Boulder Smash and Rolling Boulder were swapped, with the former now slowing and the latter now stunning. This boosts his early game ganks, but impairs his capability to stun multiple enemies in teamfights later on in the game.

Drow Ranger

In the past, Drow Ranger tends to deal high amounts of damage in a few hits with just a few Wraith Bands, in conjunction with her Precision Aura and Marksmanship. Pushing is also very easy across the map because she can increase every ranged unit’s attack.

Now, attack speed is gained instead of raw damage, reducing her damage output early game.

Her Marksmanship also lost the Agility bonus component. Now, it gives her a chance to land attacks that always hit and fully ignores armor. It also allows her to instantly kill creeps, a nod to the old Marksmanship back in the so-called Dota 1.

If so, she can clear camps easily and perhaps dominate mid-game by being overleveled, compensating for the lack of early game strength.

Faceless Void

His Time Lock allows him to launch an extra attack while the target is bashed, giving him an innate Echo Sabre that can help proc more Time Locks, lifesteals, chain lightning from Maelstrom/Mjolnir, critical hits from Crystalys/Daedalus, etc., or in other words, kill with lesser time spent.

Huskar

Huskar is one of the Heroes often underestimated in the past, but is actually a formidable opponent who can take Roshan very early and snowball from there, without giving a chance to let enemies retaliate, whether they deal physical or magical damage.

Now, Berserker’s Blood no longer gives magic resistance and instead gives high regeneration that scales with his Strength.

Burst magic damage to counter Huskar is now possible, since it was really futile before. An Ancient Apparition or Spirit Vessel can be more effective this time too.

Huskar’s new answer to physical damage dealers is the replacement to his Inner Vitality, Inner Fire. The ability pushes enemies away from him, dealing a respectable amount of damage and disarming them.

Juggernaut

There are instances in the past where his Omnislash seemingly deals more damage than intended toward targets with full hit points, killing them outright as long as they are alone.

While it is not actually overpowered, his new Omnislash makes things scale “better,” where he deals actual autoattacks over a few seconds, instead of damage instances with additional autoattacks based on the attack speed.

Juggernaut also gains extra damage and attack speed during Ommislash, and the autoattacks over the duration can proc his Blade Dance and item effects.

Keeper of the Light

He can only unlock his full potential once he gets an Aghanim’s Scepter, which can sometimes be “unfair” compared to other supports who can fully function even if they do not rush the item.

He has now lost his Mana Leak, an annoying spell to play against in the laning stage, but at the same time seemingly lackluster for KOTL, since his only source of damage is his Illuminate. Meanwhile, his Recall was transferred to Chen as Divine Favor.

Blinding Light is now a basic ability that deals a fair amount of damage aside from the miss and knockback effect.

KOTL loses his Spirit Form and now has a “new” ultimate, the Will-o-Wisp, which summons the good old Ignis Fatuus from Dota 1. This draws enemies closer for a short amount of time, similar to Enigma’s Black Hole, after every few seconds.

With Spirit Form gone, his Illuminate can no longer be channeled freely during daytime with Aghanim’s Scepter, though he can still heal allies with it.

Legion Commander

A small change can yield big results, case in point Legion Commander gaining a free Press the Attack buff after a successful Duel, allowing her to recover some hit points and look for more blood, yet spending less mana.

Lich

His Sacrifice ability is overpowered early, yet underwhelming in the middle stages of the game, where he would have enough mana and the denies would already be useless since more creeps are needed to push.

While it can be similar to Demonic Conversion, Enigma can cast it on enemies or neutral creeps and will still have impact even if not resorting to denying.

Lich now has Sinister Gaze, which he can channel against an enemy like Oracle’s Fortune’s End. The enemy will walk slowly toward him, much like the Charm of Ahri’s League of Legends. This can be useful in pursuing a fleeing enemy, especially that it can make the target get out of position and punished by Chain Frost bounces.

Meanwhile, Ice Armor is a boring ability that simply gives additional armor and slows enemy attacks. In effect, it is now buffed as Frost Shield, which reduces outgoing physical damage by a certain percentage. It also slows nearby enemies and deals damage per second. Take note that it can still be casted on towers.

Lifestealer

Number matters a lot in the game, and his percentage-based Feast’s latest change can be game breaking.

It is now based on maximum hit points instead of the current one, which means that Lifestealer will consistently deal damage that does not diminish as the enemy’s HP gets lower.

Lion

Now similar to Legion Commander’s Duel, Lion’s Finger of Death scales better into the late game as it gains bonus damage with each kill.

Mind that the bonus is still received within three seconds after casting, so it is not necessary to only use it for stealing kills from the cores.

Lone Druid

The Hero has been ignored for quite some time and with a new mechanic, he can perhaps be viable again.

Lone Druid’s Spirit Bear now has a passive called Defender, which soaks up a certain amount of damage he takes, effectively making him tankier and getting more chances to survive.

His Rabid was also upgraded into Spirit Link. While the new ability loses the movement speed component, it now allows both him and the Spirit Bear to receive healing from each other as they deal damage to enemies. This gives a sort of free lifesteal for both and can allow them to turn things to their favor even with low life.

Luna

Instead of granting flat damage to her and allies, Luna’s new Lunar Blessing gives a primary attribute bonus to its benefactors.

This allows her Strength teammates to be tankier, Intelligence teammates to gain spell amplification, and Agility teammates to attack and move faster, aside from the extra damage.

A small but significant change.

Lycan

The real strength of Lycan is his pushing power, and his latest rework amplifies this even more.

Instead of gaining bonus HP from Howl, it now boosts attack speed, armor, and regen of all player controlled units. Imagine how he can tear down towers and eventually the base even faster.

Magnus

While Magnus’ Shockwave is good early game, there are tendencies that he would not use it that much late game, especially when all that matters is the Reverse Polarity and Skewer combo.

Now, Shockwave travels farther and pulls enemies a bit, which can greatly disrupt their positioning even without his ultimate.

This rework also prompts Magnus to buy Aghanim’s Scepter now to fully utilize its power.

Medusa

The Stone Gaze rework is a double-edged sword. Since it no longer grants 100 percent magic resistance, it now allows teammates to land their spells on petrified enemies even without waiting for the debuff to expire. This will force enemies to really avoid her during teamfights and might make them commit mistakes.

Meanwhile, Stone Gaze no longer kills illusions and Mystic Snake do not become pure damage against petrified units anymore. This prevents Medusa from countering enemies that are heavily dependent on summoning illusions, case in point Terrorblade or Phantom Lancer, who were both dominant on the previous patch.

Meepo

In the right hands, Meepo is impossible to stop even with a five-man counterpick against him.

There are instances when Meepo is already low, but somehow still manages to live with a sliver of HP and cause frustration among the opponents.

Now, it causes more frustration with his Geostrike’s rework, now called Ransack. It allows Meepo to steal HP from the target and heal him for the same amount. This is like Slark’s Essence Shift, and the bad news is that it works for all Meepoes and synergizes with his lifesteal talent.

The change is seemingly overpowered, as shown by top Dota 2 stat tracking site Dotabuff, where Meepo’s 52.85 percent winrate across all brackets in 7.19d skyrocketed to 67.23 percent in 7.20, as of writing.

Monkey King

He is the first original Dota 2 Hero that has access to an innate ability called Mischief, which transforms him into a tree, banana, items, courier, runes, and even the Aegis.

If previously such transformation is just for the lulz, though it can really deceive enemies sometimes, Monkey King’s Mischief is now game changing since it gives him 0.3 second invulnerability as he transforms. This can block an incoming attack or spell and will give him a significant advantage.

Naga Siren

For the longest time, Naga Siren is played as a support which mainly involves Ensnaring enemies, poking with Riptide, and more importantly, setting up a Song of the Siren for her teammates to land their area of effect spells, as well as her own Meteor Hammer.

Now, perhaps the “traditional” carry Naga Siren can stage a comeback with the new Riptide, where it is now a passive ability with tweaked values that procs on her and her Mirror Images’ autoattacks. Her Mirror Image also now has quicker uptime through a faster cooldown to enable this, although the duration was reduced and the mana cost was increased.

Necrophos

He was the fourth most banned Hero in the Kuala Lumpur Major with 65 bans. Even though his 23 picks only have a 39.13 percent win rate, he is still difficult to lane against with his sustained healing and damage.

Now, the regeneration component of Death Pulse is moved to Heartstopper Aura, which now impairs his early game by being forced to level the two abilities in a balanced manner.

Night Stalker

He was only picked once in the Kuala Lumpur Major and lost, only proving that his kit at the time was really not viable compared to other popular Heroes during the tournament.

Night Stalker now has an improved Crippling Fear, which becomes a short range aura for a few seconds that silences enemies. While it does not give them a chance to miss attacks, they cannot simply dispel the silence with Manta Style, for instance, since it is an aura.

His Darkness, which simply turns day into night and reduces enemy vision and is quite useless late game hence pros not already opting to buy Aghanim’s Scepter, now gets a massive upgrade. It is now Dark Ascension, where he turns day into night and becomes a flying creature (previously an active component of Hunter in the Night) with bonus damage and unobstructed vision for a few seconds.

It seems that the old carry Night Stalker has his chances in the latest update.

Ogre Magi

Although Ogre Magi became quite popular recently due to the aggressive dual-lane meta and rise of Terrorblade, he did not do well in the Kuala Lumpur Major, winning only eight out of 26 games.

The latest update takes his Multicast to the next level, which now allows his offensive items to proc it. Effectively, Ogre Magi can now Hex up to four enemies with Scythe of Vyse simultaneously. If the target is alone, it can be a victim of a Multicast Dagon. He can also gain more gold, in conjunction with his gold per minute talent, with Hand of Midas.

His basic abilities lose their upgraded stats from Multicast, however.

Omniknight

With Tiny, via Growth, and Ursa, via his talent, being the only Heroes with access to Status Resistance, Omniknight now joins the party. His Repel was changed into Heavenly Grace, which applies a strong dispel upon cast and provides Status Resistance and regeneration for a few seconds.

The current metagame may not allow him to return yet even with such a powerful upgrade, however.

Outworld Devourer

He has been out in the scene for so long and even with the rise of Terrorblade last Kuala Lumpur Major, he was only picked four times.

The attempts to bring him back involves Arcane Orb splashing in a small area around the target, as well as replacing Essence Aura with Equilibrium, which buffs him for a few seconds to allow his spells to slow enemies and refund huge amounts of mana.

Not an overwhelming change, but might work sometime soon.

Pangolier

The Heartpiercer is a unique ability which resets armor to 0, but there are times that it helps the target instead unintentionally when its negative armor is “increased” to 0.

It was now replaced with Lucky Shot, which either silences or disarms the target aside from the movement slow it originally offers. Since his Swashbuckle allows multiple procs, an enemy can both be silenced and disarmed.

Phantom Assassin

In Dota 1, Phantom Assassin was remarkable for actually becoming Blurred, where sometimes it can confuse enemies.

The update toyed with this a bit, where she now becomes undetectable to enemies for a few seconds, as long as she is not within a certain range similar to Smoke of Deceit. Her actions would not reveal her, meaning that she can use this to her advantage to throw Stifling Daggers out of nowhere or farm a faraway creep wave subtly.

Queen of Pain

A small change on her Sonic Wave now knocks back enemies over a certain period of time. This might be helpful in a setup where she can Blink behind enemies and push them toward her teammates. It can also be used defensively on certain situations.

This would not still give Queen of Pain more showing, especially that she was only picked once in the Kuala Lumpur Major and lost.

Rubick

The Arcana winner for this year deserves a rework, even just a bit, in preparation for its release.

Null Field, dropping the defensive aspect altogether, was now upgraded into a more aggressive Arcane Supremacy, where Rubick gains extra spell amplification and causes all debuffs to last longer.

His Spell Steal’s minimum cast point became 0.15 instead of 0, however.

Sand King

Gone are the days when he was “king,” but Sand King receives some love for the latest update.

Sand King’s Sandstorm is no longer channeled and allows him to appear and disappear for issuing a command, as long as he stays in the area. This is quite a nod to the old Spin Web mechanic of Broodmother.

However, would such small change be enough to bring him back?

Shadow Demon

His Soul Catcher is a unique spell which amplifies damage taken by the target from all sources other than Shadow Demon himself. This seems overpowered, but underwhelming at the same time.

Now, Shadow Demon’s rework involves Soul Catcher temporarily taking away some current HP from affected targets in the area for a few seconds. This gives the window for his allies to finish off the remaining HP of the targets. Or even himself to just “detonate” a highly stacked Shadow Poison that shall be enough to kill enemies, no longer regaining their “borrowed” HP as they die.

Slardar

Slardar has been absent in the meta, and the last time he became prominent was by being a support.

Now, his Bash of the Deep surely triggers after every fourth attack and deals heavier damage than before, in conjunction with a Level 15 talent that increases the damage further.

To compensate for this, Slithereen Crush’s stun duration was lowered, though the slow afterward became longer, allowing him to stick with his target and proc Bash.

Perhaps it is time to bring Slardar back, but as a right clicking core yet again.

Spirit Breaker

Together with Omniknight, Spirit Breaker is among the few Heroes which have access to Status Resistance in their abilities.

Empowering Haste is now Bulldoze, where he gains movement speed and status resistance for a few seconds

His “space cow” status is magnified through an improved Charge of Darkness, where he does not charge at a fixed speed anymore and instead transcends the limit with movement speed bonuses.

Sven

With a new armor formula available, it would seem an overkill to allow Sven, a naturally tanky carry, to cast his Warcry constantly, knowing it gives a respectable amount of armor. Tweaking the values would not make things better either, so the ability needs a rework.

The new Warcry is like Ember’s Spirit Flame Guard counterpart, which provides a shield with HP that tanks up physical damage. The better thing is that it retains the movement speed and ally bonuses it previously provides. It is important to know that the damage absorption is taken into account after reductions, making sure it does not die that easily.

Tiny

He was picked 45 times in the Kuala Lumpur Major, though he only won 16 times.

Nevertheless, a Hero with such consistent pick needs something better. His new Avalanche now matches the ability’s “continuity,” where rocks hit enemies multiple times. As such, Avalanche now deals damage and mini-stuns gradually for the count. The area was improved, and if paired with Toss, the combo will now deal thrice the damage.

Maybe these little improvements can help increase his winrate next time.

Treant Protector

(In)famous in pubs for disrupting the offlane with “hit and run” with little risk, Treant Protector got a little upgrade for such shenanigans.

At the expense of not being able to become invisible when taking damage, aside from not being near a tree, Treant Protector can now have free pathing in trees, similar to Deadwood of Heroes of Newerth. His attack will now also deal damage over the root duration.

Troll Warlord

Once the “lord” of the dreaded 6.83 patch, until he became out of meta and back again as niche pick, notably during The International 2018 through Anathan “ana” Pham, Troll Warlord receives a fresh take.

He can now buy Skull Basher and Abyssal Blade, since his Berserker’s Rage now snares the target instead. Together, it can be a deadly combination for Troll Warlord, whose Fervor now has a higher stack limit, primarily because of the new attack speed cap.

Battle Trance is seemingly underwhelming, where the entire cannot really benefit like he does from it, maybe except when all are pushing. The only cheese strat with Battle Trance is its capability to dispel debuffs for all the team through the Level 25 talent, but that is seemingly a stretch.

Now, it is only Troll Warlord who benefits, where he gains much more attack speed, as well as movement speed and lifesteal. He cannot be slowed during this and will not die. The price he has to pay is that he is forced to attack any target within his sight and cannot be controlled.

Tusk

As a support whose role is to setup for his team, he must need to provide more damage output.

Thanks to the new Tag Team, Tusk gains an aura where enemies take extra damage from physical attacks and get slowed briefly like Ancient Apparition’s Chilling Touch, including himself and his Walrus Punch which can critically strike off of it.

Frozen Sigil will have to go, however, especially that Tusk already possess enough control toward the enemies with a blocking (Ice Shards), stunning (Snowball, Walrus Punch knock-up), and slowing (Walrus Punch landing effect) ability.

Undying

With already an annoying Tombstone during teamfights, it seems that gaining damage amplification during Flesh Golem is an overkill, and has to be balanced even though if it is inversely proportional with distance.

To make up for it, the slow from the ultimate is now constant regardless of distance. He further embodies being the “Flesh Golem” by having a decaying presence that takes away the current percentage of enemies’ HP per second, as well as receiving extra HP himself, though with a much higher cooldown.

Vengeful Spirit

Vengeful Spirit’s Netherswap now has two charges. Even though it practically doubles the cooldown, having the capability to cast it twice can have huge effects in teamfights, whether offensively and defensively. In conjunction with an Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade which reduces its cooldown to 10 seconds as well as being castable to non-hero units, it can surely be overpowered than ever.