‘ana’ of Dota 2 TI8 champs OG to take a break

OG, The Dota 2 International 2018 champions, announced on social media its carry player Anathan “ana” Pham’s benching last November 19.

The “Australian prodigy,” who has been instrumental to the underdog OG’s victory against Chinese team PSD.LGD, “will be taking a longer break away from the game,” according to the post.

“For now, I think more time is needed for myself and right now my motivation lies elsewhere,” Pham said in the post.

OG co-founder Johan “n0tail” Sundstein gave gratitude to Pham, whom he calls as a “brother” that “[laid] the haters down one by one and [kept] climbing higher” with the team when the roster was rebuilt, after Tal “Fly” Aizik’s and Gustav “s4” Magnusson’s sudden departure before The China Dota 2 Supermajor.

Pham was known for his stellar performances at TI8 with Phantom Lancer, Troll Warlord, and Ember Spirit, which made him the most valuable player of the so-called biggest esports tournament.

Sundstein, who was recently included at top business magazine Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list, also thanked the fans for their “incredible positivity and support.”

OG is yet to announce their stand-in for the upcoming qualifiers of the Chongqing Major, the second Major of the Dota Pro Circuit 2018-2019.