Dota 2 player who made racist remark in a tournament now out of his team

Andrei “skem” Ong, the Dota 2 pro who came under fire after making a seemingly racist remark during the DreamHack DreamLeague Season 10 tournament is now out of compLexity Gaming.

In an announcement by the organization, coL revealed that skem is now out of the active roster to facilitate his move to another team.

Jacky ‘EternalEnvy‘ Mao and Jingjun ‘Sneyking‘ Wu have also been released from the roster. EternalEnvy drew the ire of the community when he defended skem’s actions, citing his youth and naivety.

Skem also confirmed the changes in a tweet, writing “LFT,” which stands for “Looking for team.”

The infamous incident happened during a match between coL and the Chinese team Royal Never Give Up (RNG). In the opening stages of the matchup’s first game, skem wrote “Gl chingchong” in all chat.

CoL’s management said on Twitter that skem was given a “formal reprimand” and a “maximum fine” for the fiasco.

The incident unsurprisingly caused an uproar in the Dota 2 community, especially in the Chinese scene.

READ MORE: Dota 2 Chinese community demand action on racist remark

The incident also prompted Dota 2 publisher Valve Corporation to issue a statement on the incident, saying they “expect all teams who participate in our tournaments to hold its players accountable, and be prepared to follow up with strong punishments when players represent Dota and its community poorly.”

“We’ve always had an approach of letting the players be themselves, and to express themselves freely. That’s how it’s always been for a long time. However, we also expect pro players to understand that they represent the Dota community regardless of where they are,” added Valve.

Skem joined coL earlier in September. He previously played for Acion Arena, Signify, Geek Fam, HappyFeet, and TaskUs Titans.