Dota 2: The 10 most expensive cosmetic items

In Dota 2, it will be uninteresting if the player will simply focus on mastering its mechanics, especially that it is inherently contingent on visual effects as a “video” game.

Aspects which heighten Dota 2’s graphic quality such as cosmetic items necessitate gameplay since the customizations provide aesthetic appeal, ambient effects, new ability icons, animations, and many more for the player, whether a pro or not.

Cosmetic items, dubbed as “hats” by the community, have different categories. While there are in-game “drops” available based on rarity, there are some which cannot become spoils of war, so to speak.

For instance, the Immortals, the “rarest” of all cosmetic items, are exclusively released on Valve events, especially during the much-anticipated The International.

There are items that are only available on other servers, while some are complimentary in buying exclusive merchandise in real life.

Since they are subject under “limited marketability,” they are usually high-prized in the Steam Market and are even unavailable sometimes. Traders tend to overbid them.

FOX Sports Asia has listed the top 10 most expensive items of all time, excluding the Crimson and Golden versions of certain Immortals, as well as Unusual couriers, as currently listed on the Steam Market:

10. Eternal Machine Head (Immortal) – Clockwerk

While the item simply provides Clockwerk an elongated head with touches of gold and silver, a gear-like mohawk, and blue-light pair of lens as eyes of a “poor tradesman,” it costs approximately $500.00.

It was originally obtainable during the Steam Summer Sale in 2014, where a user must collect online Steam trading cards and craft “badges,” forms of merit displayed on one’s profile, to gain rewards.

The head is given out on the fifth and final level of crafting, where only about a hundred copies of the item is available, thus justifying its current price even if it does not provide anything else.

It is Clockwerk’s “greatest tool of warfare that the keen folk had ever known,” through which he has “finally reached the pinnacle of destructive power.”

9. Guard of the Red Mist (Mythical) – Axe

Based on the in-game item of the same name, which is a common build for him, this Axe item costs around $750.00.

It was originally available in Genuine quality in 2013, where one has to buy a real-life Vanguard Shield from Weta Workshop, a New Zealand-based prop company.

The eyes of the “hellwether,” a ram-like creature, emblazoned on the item will light up if a player picks up a Vanguard in-game.

The item is no longer available, since the Vanguard Shield was already phased out. While the Trust of the Benefactor 2016, a treasure that contains all items, released the item again, only 25 copies were made available for the entire community.

It shares the same slot with Axe’s Immortal item, Mantle of the Cinder Baron, which customizes his Battle Hunger animation and has lava-like effects and a second selectable style, which is more accessible for less-fortunate players.

8. Shattered Greatsword (Mythical) – Sven

This $770.00 Sven weapon was only available during a 2015 event by Nexon, South Korea’s Dota 2 server.

Comparatively larger than Sven’s other weapons, the item has electric-blue particles and seemingly gives his autoattacks a heavier swing.

However, when Sven’s Immortal item, Vigil Triumph, was released in 2017, the older item was seemingly outclassed.

The newer Sven weapon, at par with the Nexon-exclusive item’s size, offered practically the same ambient effects and has improved it by adding animations for his loadout, spawn, and Great Cleave, plus a custom ability icon.

Perhaps one’s intentions for getting this is to simply let others know that he/she can afford expensive items.

7. Tsukumo the Moon Cloud (Mythical) – Mirana

The Mirana mount, whose name is a portmanteau of the Japanese words “tsuki” (moon) and “kumo” (cloud), is around $800.00 in the market.

The item, drawn from the East Asian folklore moon rabbit, was only available in 2017 when one buys a Mirana sculpture from community artists “Artgerm” and “MarkNewman.”

It has two selectable styles, with the first one being the leporine embodiment. Custom spawn, idle, and running animations are available.

The second style appears to be a ferocious feline, colored in shades of sky blue and white, with glowing eyes and markings over its body. It has no custom animations, however.

In any case, alternating between the meek, cute bunny and the aggressive, cool tiger is possible, should one have this mount.

6. Dragonclaw Hook (Immortal) – Pudge

Originally a Mythical item back in 2012, which costed only less than a hundred dollars, its price escalated when Pudge became heavily popular thanks to veteran Danil “Dendi” Ishutin. As of writing, it sits at around $830.00.

The item customizes Pudge’s hook as a “claw from a black dragon’s left toe,” with its chain appearing as spine-like. He also gets “bone chains” at the back of his arms.

Its sleek apperance and light coloration may catch enemies by surprise, compared to Pudge’s other fancier, more intricate hooks such as the Hook of Sorrowful Prey, Whalehook, Ripper’s Reel, among others.

5. Lava and Ice Baby Roshans (Immortal) – Courier

The miniature versions of the game’s most powerful neutral creep are listed between $900.00 to $1000.00.

The Lava Baby Roshan has a “Touch of Flame” Ethereal Gem and a “Pyroclastic Flow” Prismatic Gem, while the Ice Baby Roshan has “Touch of Frost” and “Glacial Flow.” Both showcase their respective elements in detail and leave trails as they move across the map.

Either courier can only be obtained in two ways: from Roshan’s Gift, an exclusive tournament item from the Dota 2 Chinese server Perfect World; or from a promotional code in purchasing a Roshan Statue, during the Dota 2 Asia Championships in China.

Depending on the courier, players will also have the chance to receive the Roshan’s Rage (Lava) and Roshan’s Greed (Ice) loading screens.

4. The Alpine Stalker’s Set (Immortal) – Ursa

Initially criticized by fans upon its release in 2012, this Ursa set remains to be one of the most expensive items in the market today, priced at around $1220.00 in total.

The set contains the following items: Lucky Alpine Stalker’s Hat ($660.00); Alpine Stalker’s Scarf ($310.00); Alpine Stalker’s Pants ($190.00); and Alpine Stalker’s Gloves ($60.00).

The set was originally Uncommon, based on a Wild West theme where Ursa dons a cowboy hat, scarf, gloves, and pants. There are no particles or whatsoever.

A lot felt that it was lackluster in appearance and does not fit Ursa’s lore, which indicates that he is the “fiercest member of an ursine tribe” that once killed a “spreading evil” in the woods, his village.

In effect, it was immediately removed from the game, though some players were able to keep theirs. The set was then turned as the first Immortal items of the game.

While the set makes Ursa look unfashioned, it will surely alert other players how rich its owner is.

3. Axe of Phractos (Mythical) – Axe

Another Weta Workshop item is deemed one of the most expensive cosmetics in the game, tagged at nearly $1700.00

An Axe figurine must be bought in order to receive the Genuine quality item, now unavailable to the public.

The weapon appears to be a double-edged steel that is still being refined in the forges. It has sparks and molten particles, which customizes Axe’s Counter Helix.

Aside from the Wyvernguard Edge, it is the only Axe weapon which has ambient effects, making it a worthy purchase albeit pricey.

2. Monarch Bow (Mythical) – Drow Ranger

Yet another Weta Workshop item is part of the list, valued at $1730.00. It was available in 2013, by purchasing the Butterfly Sword.

The bow, supposedly based on the in-game item Butterfly and a monarch butterfly, has shades of teal, denim, and black. It has ambient effects, in which the bowstring illuminates in electric-blue color.

Whenever Drow Ranger casts her Frost Arrows, electric-blue monarch butterflies emerge from the bow.

Together with Bow of the Howling Wind, it is the only Drow Ranger bow that has a Frost Arrows effect, though a few of her other bows provide ambient particles, such as Bow of the Frostfangs, Bow of the Lone Traveler, and the Infused Algid Legacy.

1. Platinum Baby Roshan

This Roshan courier is a cut above all other cosmetic items, even if some of them are combined, with an estimated value of $2000.00.

It was originally given to Diretide 2013 players who made it into the Sugar Rush Hall of Fame.

The courier has an “Ionic Vapor” Ethereal Gem and a “Pristine Platinum” Prismatic Gem, a combination which other couriers, including other Baby Roshans, do not have.

As of writing, one Platinum Baby Roshan in the Steam market has been modified and “upgraded;” its original Prismatic Gem was replaced with that of Diretide 2012’s Golden Baby Roshan, the Midas Gold.

Since when did the price of one “item” merely existing behind a computer screen become enough to buy two brand new iPhone X’s?