Dota 2: 5 things to know about the Kuala Lumpur Major

The Dota 2 Kuala Lumpur Major has just started last November 9 and will run until November 18. Here are some things that one ought to know about the event hosted by PGL:

1. It is the first major of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) 2018-2019 season.

The Kuala Lumpur Major kicks off this season’s DPC after The International 2018. Tournaments are now held in pairs, consisting of five Majors and five Minors.

Qualifiers for Majors happen first, where failing teams become eligible to try out for the upcoming Minors. The winners of the Minors will automatically have slot reservations for the upcoming Majors.

Majors will feature 16 teams and at least two qualifiers, while Minors will have eight teams and a minimum of one qualifier.

There are no more direct invites for either Major or Minor since the system’s overhaul last 2017, to give equal opportunities for every participating team.

Aside from winning prize money, participating teams in Minors or Majors will earn DPC points, which strictly serve as the basis for a direct invite at the coveted The International.

Last DPC 2017-2018, Valve launched a total of nine Majors and 13 Minors, originally planned as 11 each. The season has yielded 18,250 DPC points.

2. It is the second Major to be held in Southeast Asia.

The first Major in SEA was the Manila Major, which happened last 2016.

There were only five instances of Majors taking place in Asia, with the Manila Major as the second one and the rest happening in China: Shanghai Major 2015; Dota 2 Asia Championships 2018; MDL Changsha Major; China Dota 2 Supermajor.

Over Valve’s 16 Majors since 2015, 11 were held in Western countries: Frankfurt Major 2015 (Germany); The International 2016 (United States); Boston Major 2016 (USA); Kiev Major 2017 (Ukraine); The International 2017 (USA); ESL One Hamburg 2017 (Germany); DreamLeague Season 8 (Sweden); ESL One Katowice 2018 (Poland); Bucharest Major (Romania); Epicenter XL (Russia); ESL One Birmingham 2018 (United Kingdom).

Valve is set to hold its upcoming Majors this DPC season in China (Chongqing Major) and Sweden (DreamLeague Season 11).

3. It ends the year on a high note.

The Kuala Lumpur Major is set to hand out a whopping $1,000,000 prize money and 15,000 DPC points among teams.

This skyrockets the $300,000 and 500 DPC points bounty from the Dream Hack DreamLeague Season 10, the first Minor of the season, which happened last October 29 to November 4.

Since The International 2017’s conclusion, third parties are appointed as hosts for the Majors, in which they must provide a prize pool of at least $500,000. Once fulfilled, Valve will sponsor the same amount.

For the Minors, a minimum prize pool of $150,000 is required.

4. It debuts as a game changer in the DPC system.

When the DPC system was introduced last year, it implemented a rigorous requirement where points earned are credited to the players themselves.

The three top-earning players are the only ones considered for their team’s overall DPC points.

This means that any form of roster change will render a team’s direct invite at The International invalid.

This was the case of team OG before the China Dota 2 Supermajor commences, where Tal “Fly” Aizik and Gustav “s4” Magnusson left the team last minute.

As a result, OG dropped out of the Major and forfeited their slot at The International 2018. They have to climb their way to the top through the regional qualifiers.

Such rule was amended this season, where DPC points are now etched into a team’s name. A roster change will instead incur a 20 percent deduction to the DPC points won.

This was the case of Ninjas in Pyjamas, where Team Liquid’s Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov has to fill in for Neta “33” Shapira, following some visa issues.

After NiP’s captain Peter “ppd” Dager appealed on social media, they did not receive a penalty, however.

5. It marks the end of patch 7.19d

In an annoucement on Dota 2’s official website, the 7.20 update will be launched immediately on November 19, a day after the Kuala Lumpur Major.

7.19 was released July 29 this year, which is tantamount to a 113-day interval since the last major update.

Since February 2018, Valve implemented a new policy where minor gameplay updates happen in increments fortnightly, every Thursday, to avoid irregularities.

Best of luck to all the participating teams and may they enjoy their stay in Kuala Lumpur.