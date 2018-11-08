Dota 2: 5 players to watch out for in the Kuala Lumpur Major

The first Major tournament for the 2018-2019 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) will be kicking off soon in Kuala Lumpur. With 15,000 DPC points and a $1 million prize pool up for grabs, this will be the first chance for many teams to get into a good position to qualify for The International 2019 (TI9) as the new season kicks into full gear.

Gabbi – TNC Predator

Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte will be making his Major debut in Kuala Lumpur as TNC Predator’s new position 1 player. While TNC were the undisputed top dogs in the Philippines last year, the departures of long-time players Marc “Raven” Fausto and Sam “Sam_H” Hidalgo in the post-TI8 shuffle leaves the team’s standing against other teams in the country and the rest of SEA up in the air. Gabbi, alongside fellow newcomer Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr. from last season’s Mineski squad, will be crucial for TNC in staking its claim. One of the stalwarts of the Clutch Gamers rosters of the past year, look to Gabbi to make the flashy, yet game-winning, plays necessary.

inYourDream – Tigers

Muhammad “inYourDream” Rizky has always been considered as one of SEA’s top pubstars, being the first player to reach 9000 MMR by exclusively playing in the SEA server in 2017. Not an easy feat to achieve, though he has yet to make a big splash in competitive play… yet. InYourDream and Tigers booked their spot in the Major by winning the DreamLeague Season 10 Minor, the team performed admirably in that event but all against lower-level competition. They will be facing the big boys now. Going up against the likes of Evil Geniuses, Team Secret, and PSG. LGD will be far from a pub game, but inYourDream will surely relish the chance to prove himself against some of the world’s best players.

CC&C – paiN X

Quinn “CC&C” Callahan has long been known as one of North American Dota’s favored sons. While he spent years streaming and prowling the NA in-house leagues, he finally made his competitive debut last season with Optic Gaming under TI5 champion Peter “ppd” Dager, arguably NA Dota’s most favored son. While the team exceeded expectations with a Top 6 finish in TI8, CC&C left in the roster shuffles that followed. Now he is with paiN X, leading a team of his own alongside other players from NA and South America. CC&C will now get a chance to prove himself against his old captain and his new squad, Ninjas in Pyjamas.

March – J.Storm

The roaring South Korean support player, Park “March” Tae-won, will be making his to the big leagues since he left the scene for his military service in 2016. March was key in propelling the South Korean scene to the forefront of the scene a couple of years ago. As the captain of MVP Phoenix, he led his squad to a surprising Top 8 finish in TI5 with his unorthodox drafts that caught many teams off-guard. As the captain of J. Storm, March will surely exhibit that more than being an innovative drafter or a crafty support player, he is also one of the best in-game leaders in the scene.

UNiVeRsE – Forward Gaming

You will be hard-pressed to find another Dota 2 pro with a better resume than Saahil “UNiVeRsE” Arora; he’s someone who can boast of attending all TI’s in his career, a champion with Evil Geniuses back in TI5, the man behind the million-dollar Echo Slam, and one of the best offlaners in the world. He has now joined the former VG.J Storm roster that had a Top 8 finish at TI8, replacing Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu, to now form Forward Gaming. While many would already be satisfied with having the accolades UNiVeRsE has won throughout his career, he is not one to rest. On paper, he is one of the few players who have a realistic shot at being a repeat TI champion now that he is in a roster filled with world-class talent in every position once again. The upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major will be their first test.