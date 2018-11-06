StarLadder to host Dota 2 Chongqing Major

StarLadder, in partnership with ImbaTV, announced on November 5 that it will host the Dota 2 Chongqing Major, the second one for the 2018-2019 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Season.

In its official site, StarLadder has taken pride of Chongqing, dubbed as the “Mountain City,” as a “bustling metropolis renowned for its spicy cuisine, stunning landscapes and cultural heritage,” which is a “dream location for a Major.”

A prizepool of $1,000,000 and 15,000 DPC points are at stake among 16 teams, on January 19 to 27 next year.

The 15 participating teams are determined by regional and open qualifiers in North America, South America, Europe, CIS, China, and Southeast Asia, on November 25 to 30.

The last slot will be given to the Bucharest Minor champion.

Starladder has invited all English, Russian, and Chinese broadcast teams.

Starladder is also set to host two Minors before The International 2019.

More details about the event are yet to be announced.